Putin, Modi discuss recent robust progress on country relations

(MENAFN) In a recent telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the robust progress in various facets of their countries' relationship. The Kremlin announced on Monday that the leaders delved into matters of bilateral importance, acknowledging advancements in trade, the economy, and scientific and technical cooperation. The dialogue also encompassed discussions on energy, transport, and logistics, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the Indo-Russian partnership.



Bilateral trade between Russia and India has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, prompting experts to anticipate a potential doubling of annual turnover by the end of the decade, possibly reaching a substantial USD100 billion milestone. Notably, India has emerged as a key purchaser of Russian oil and coal since 2022, a strategic move amid Western sanctions.



The Kremlin's official statement revealed that Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's unwavering commitment to actively contribute to the realization of the goals and objectives of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS, which officially commenced on January 1 and spans the entire year.



Beyond bilateral matters, the leaders also addressed international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, showcasing a shared interest in global affairs. The statement concluded by affirming the commitment of both leaders to maintain personal contact in the future.



This recent phone call follows Putin's earlier talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow last month, during which the Russian President extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia. Putin expressed eagerness for a face-to-face meeting with Modi, emphasizing their friendship and the opportunity to discuss the deepening of bilateral relations, as well as current global challenges, with a particular focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



