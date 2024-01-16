Kuwait Will Certainly Host Gulf Cup Tourney -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the Gulf Cup tournament (khaleeji 26) as scheduled in December this year, a ranking sports official affirmed on Tuesday.

Hayef Al-Mutairi, Deputy Chairperson of the Kuwait Football Association and member of the Executive Office of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, said that Kuwait was fully ready to host the sports event that would bring the brothers together.

Speaking to KUNA after a meeting of the office in Doha, Qatar, Al-Mutairi denied rumors that Kuwait had opted not to host the tournament.

Elaborating, he said that the meeting was headed by the Gulf federation chairperson, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, adding that participants in the session discussed the agenda, forming committees, the confirmed hosting of the championship by Kuwait and choosing Iraq as an alternative according to the federation constituent rules.

The Kuwaiti association declared on Monday that it was ready to host the games as due in December. (end)

