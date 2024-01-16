Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3132148 DOHA -- Kuwait will host the Gulf Cup tournament (khaleeji 26) as scheduled in December this year, a ranking sports official affirms.

3132139 BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry recalls the Iraqi ambassador to Iran Nasir Abdulmohsen for consultation against backdrop of "Iranian bombardment" that targeted the northern city of Irbil.

3132123 KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesia pledges to continue taking practical and legal measures for supporting Palestine in the face of the Israeli occupation.

3132128 IRBIL -- Iraq's Kurdistan Region says its anti-terrorism forces have shut down three drones targeting a military base of the Global Coalition Against the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) near Irbil Airport.

3132113 WASHINGTON -- American media says that former President Donald Trump had won the Iowa primary. (end)

