(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Are iRobot, DocuSign, and MSOs a Pump and Dump?
Tuesday's Top Trades
Boeing Seeks to Bolster Oversight Amid Crisis
Watch These On Tuesday: Vinfast, Microsoft, Housing, and More
Today's Top Stocks To Watch Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Tuesday, January 16, 2024
These are the Winners and Losers from Hot Inflation
The U.S. inflation report risks derailing the record rally of 2023. Higher housing prices will give the Federal Reserve pause in cutting interest rates. At best, the bank will keep rates at currently high levels.
The Consumer Price Index advanced by 0.3% M/M and 3.4% Y/Y. Shelter costs increased by 0.5% M/M. This contradicts reports from Redfin (RDFN), which reported falling rental costs. RDFN stock is the winner from the report because firm prices and falling mortgage rates will drive home sales volume.
Inflation for home building and construction will hurt demand. Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) risk posting weaker profits in the next quarter.
Streaming platform price increases offer a mixed outlook for media firms. The U.S. entered the 2024 election year. Election-related advertorials will lift cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA). Paramount's (PARA) cable content will also draw more advertising revenue. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Sony (SONY) also benefit as the ad spending budget improves this year.
Rate Hike Risks
Though an unpopular view, the sticky inflation at above 3% lowers the chances of rate cuts in the first half of 2024. Interest rates could go up by 25 bps in that time. This decreases the attractiveness of Treasury bond ETFs like IEF and TLT stock.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16012024000212011056ID1107726655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.