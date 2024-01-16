Hang Seng Falls Amid Broader Declines

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong led declines in Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks also halting their record-breaking rally that has seen benchmark indexes hit multi-decade highs.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ended its win streak, losing 282.61 points, or 0.8%, to 35,619.18, snapping a six-day win streak.

Japan's December corporate goods price index came in flat year on year, compared with a 0.30% fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The CGPI climbed 0.30% month on month, compared with estimates of it remaining flat.

The Nikkei has hit key milestones of 34,000, 35,000 and 36,000 - levels the index has not seen since 1990.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 350.41 points, or 2.2%, to 15,865.92.

The biggest loser on the HSI was JD Health International, which plunged 6.84%. The company is the largest online healthcare platform in China and a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant JD.

Other names in the top losers list included Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, an investment company that primarily makes and sells instant noodles and beverages through its subsidiaries, as well as consumer electronics company Lenovo Group.

In Australia, indexes marked a third straight day of losses as commodity stocks dragged the index.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 regained 19.96 points, or 0.6%, to 3,300.88.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dipped 14.43 points or 0.5%, to 3,184.99.

In Taiwan, the Taiex tumbled 199.95 points, or 1.1%, to 17,346.87.

In Korea, the Kospi index folded 28.4 points, or 1.1%, to 2,497.59.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 eased back 2.15 points to 11,770.76.

In Australia, the ASX 200 backed off 81.47 points, or 1.1%, to 7,414.79.











MENAFN16012024000212011056ID1107726651