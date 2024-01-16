Poll shows majority of Americans gave up on ‘American dream’

(MENAFN) In a stark reflection of shifting sentiments, a recent ABC News/Ipsos survey has unveiled a notable decline in Americans' belief in the enduring concept of the "American dream." The poll, released on Monday, indicates that only 27 percent of United States adults currently subscribe to the notion that hard work leads to success, a substantial drop from 50 percent in 2010 when the same question was posed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.



The survey further reveals a nuanced perspective, with 52 percent of respondents expressing the belief that the American dream "once held true but does not anymore," marking an increase from 43 percent in 2010. Additionally, a noteworthy transformation is observed, as those asserting that the American dream "never held true" have more than quadrupled, rising from 4 percent in 2010 to 18 percent in the recent poll.



The erosion of confidence in the American dream is particularly pronounced among Black respondents, with 32 percent contending that the concept never held true, a substantial surge from 11 percent in the previous survey. Only 21 percent of Black respondents still believe in the prospect of achieving success through diligent work.



These findings unfold against a backdrop of increasing pessimism among Americans regarding the trajectory of their country. A November poll indicated that 76 percent of United States adults believe the nation is heading in the "wrong direction," with economic concerns, including worries about the economy and inflation, cited as the primary causes for apprehension.



This article explores the multifaceted implications of the declining belief in the American dream, analyzing the socio-economic factors contributing to this shift in public perception. It delves into the historical context, examining the evolution of attitudes since the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Moreover, the piece investigates the broader implications of a disillusioned populace, shedding light on the potential societal and political consequences as Americans grapple with a diminishing faith in the traditional narrative of success through hard work.





