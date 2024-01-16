Iga Swiatek top seed of Tennis prevails against former champion Sofia Kenin at Australian Open

(MENAFN) In the 2024 Australian Open, top seed Iga Swiatek from Poland secured her spot in the second round by eliminating the 2020 women's champion, Sofia Kenin.



Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, triumphed over her US opponent Kenin with a score of 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.



This victory marks Swiatek's advancement to the next round, where she will face another formidable US player, Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist.



Collins secured her place in the second round by defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, with sets of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in Round 1.



Additionally, Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka emerged victorious, beating Italian Camila Giorgi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, and setting up a second-round encounter with Danish world number 100 Clara Tauson.



In the men's singles category, Danish eighth seed Holger Rune clinched a four-set victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Rod Laver Arena.



Rune, with sets of 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, secured his place in the second round and is set to face France's Arthur Cazaux in the upcoming match.

