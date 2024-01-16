Hill & Knowlton Launches Training Academy For Clients

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hill & Knowlton has launched The H&K Academy to upskill in-house communications professionals with training across business-critical areas such as ESG and AI.



The initiative was driven by demand from client communications teams for training

in the latest thinking and practice in areas that are transforming the industry.



The H&K Academy launches in the UK with

ten modules themed around ESG, DE&I, AI and technology innovation, and social and influencer, with training programmes tailored to the needs of each client. It adds to the agency's existing media and communications performance training for executives.



Hill & Knowlton communication training director Briar Keen (pictured) said:“The world of communications is changing all around us, whether the explosion of AI, the growth of the attention economy or the growing rigour of PR measurement.



"Communicators need to understand and upskill others, yet there is little bespoke training that supports them; beyond media training for spokespeople, there is a vacuum. That is where our academy comes in, delivering bitesize, expert-led training tailored to an organisation.”



Hill & Knowlton UK CEO Simon Whitehead added:“As we enter what is set to be another challenging year, businesses, leaders, and their teams need to be equipped more clearly for the fast-moving changes happening across modern communications.



"This new offer is a client-inspired extension to our existing training services and is part of our transformational ambition to protect our clients' reputations, mitigate against risk and support their growth.”

