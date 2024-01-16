Kremlin says conference between Putin, North Korean FM ‘not ruled out’

(MENAFN) In a possible diplomatic breakthrough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin might engage in talks with North Korea's top diplomat, Choe Son-hui, during her scheduled visit to Moscow this week. Choe is set to hold discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, marking another chapter in the recent strengthening of relations between the two nations.



The backdrop of warming ties includes significant diplomatic exchanges, with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu traveling to Pyongyang in July 2023 to commemorate the Korean War's end. Foreign Minister Lavrov also visited North Korea in October of the same year, underscoring the growing rapport between the two countries. Moreover, in September 2023, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a personal meeting, showcasing a commitment to diplomatic engagement. Kim's official visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East region included a tour of aviation plants.



Despite the thaw in relations, the United States and South Korea previously raised concerns about alleged military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Claims were made that North Korea was providing ammunition to Russia, an assertion Moscow vehemently denied.



Addressing the ongoing diplomatic developments, Peskov emphasized the significance of North Korea as Russia's "closest neighbor" and "partner," expressing the intent to continue developing partnerships across various domains. He affirmed Russia's commitment to sustaining dialogue at all levels with North Korea.



Regarding the potential meeting between Putin and Choe, Peskov stated that it is "not ruled out" and could occur following the North Korean diplomat's discussions with Lavrov. Moreover, Peskov revealed that Putin has received an invitation from Kim for an official visit to Pyongyang in the "foreseeable future," raising prospects for further diplomatic engagements between Russia and North Korea. This article explores the evolving diplomatic dynamics, contextualizing the potential meeting within the broader framework of Russia-North Korea relations and its implications for regional stability.





