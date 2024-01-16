UK boasts of directing assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a detailed account of Britain's significant contributions to Ukraine's defense, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps highlighted on Monday that the United Kingdom has played a pivotal role in training tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers since 2014. Speaking at Lancaster House in London, Shapps emphasized the United Kingdom's leading position in aiding Kiev, positioning the nation as a global military and industrial power, notably without direct reference to the United States.



Shapps underscored recent developments, including the United Kingdom's ability to simultaneously defend against Houthi threats and elevate support to Ukraine to record levels. The reference pertained to the United Kingdom's participation in air and missile strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen, with four Royal Air Force (RAF) jets taking part.



Amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape, Shapps expressed the critical nature of the year ahead for Ukraine, asserting that "the West must not let them down." The Defence Secretary revealed that Britain's military aid to Ukraine has now exceeded EUR7 billion (USD8.9 billion), with additional support directly sourced from the United Kingdom's equipment inventory.



Highlighting the United Kingdom's longstanding commitment to being a leading donor, Shapps outlined the nation's proactive role in providing Ukraine with essential resources. From weapons training to NLAW anti-tank missiles, modern tanks, and long-range missiles, the United Kingdom has consistently been at the forefront of delivering crucial support. Shapps further announced that the United Kingdom is set to become the largest provider of drones to Ukraine, solidifying its commitment to enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.



