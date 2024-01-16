Ukraine intends to shut down colleges due to lack of pupils

(MENAFN) In response to a significant downturn in high school graduates and an ominous demographic trend, the Ukrainian government is considering the closure of several higher education institutions, revealed Deputy Education Minister Mikhail Vinnitsky in statements made to Ukrainian media on Monday. Citing what he termed a "negative demographic trend," Vinnitsky disclosed that the number of high school graduates in Ukraine has plummeted from 640,000 in 2008 to a mere 360,000 in 2023.



Vinnitsky highlighted that a bill has been developed to address the modernization of the higher education network, specifically aimed at reducing the number of universities in the country. Currently, Ukraine boasts 170 state and 40 municipal colleges, along with approximately 100 private universities, excluding their branches. Post-reform, the intention is to significantly decrease this number to around 100 institutions.



Comparing the current landscape to 2008 when there were roughly 350 higher education institutions with an average student body of 6,700, the impending reform is anticipated to bring about a substantial reduction in both the number of institutions and the student population. While the exact figures for 2023 are not yet available, projections indicate a considerable decline.



The Education Ministry has forecasted a further drop in the number of graduates to 300,000 by 2033, based solely on Ukraine's demographic trends and without accounting for migration indicators. Vinnitsky acknowledged that such projections necessitate a "certain reduction or consolidation of higher education institutions," acknowledging that this process would be "an extremely painful" one.



