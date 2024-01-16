(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, a former aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Aleksey Arestovich, has disclosed that Ukraine had a golden opportunity for a favorable peace deal with Russia during the 2022 Istanbul talks. In an interview with Freddie Sayers, editor in chief of the British outlet UnHerd, Arestovich shared insights almost a year after leaving Zelensky's service and relocating to the United States, claiming that Kiev is attempting to have him arrested on politically motivated charges.



According to Arestovich, who was part of the Istanbul process, the proposed agreement was deemed the "most profitable" for Ukraine, with the delegation even celebrating upon their return to Kiev, confident that the deal was sealed. The protocols were reportedly "90 percent prepared" for a direct meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin when, unexpectedly, the Ukrainian president called off the talks.



The rejection of the deal has been widely linked to the 'Bucha massacre,' an event where Ukraine accused Russia of wrongdoing. However, Arestovich, while acknowledging the allegations, stated that he did not have concrete evidence to confirm them. He emphasized that "something absolutely" changed Zelensky's mind, leaving historians to unravel the mystery of what transpired during that critical juncture.



Arestovich also raised the possibility that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson played a role in the decision, noting that many people speculate about Johnson's visit to Kiev and its potential impact on the negotiations. While he couldn't confirm the details of their conversation, Arestovich asserted that Zelensky and Johnson had a meeting during the visit.



This article delves into the complexities of the Istanbul talks, exploring the dynamics that led to the potential peace deal's collapse and the subsequent impact on regional geopolitics. It examines the role of key players, including Zelensky, Putin, and Johnson, shedding light on the mysterious circumstances that derailed what could have been a historic agreement.



Additionally, the piece considers the broader implications for Ukraine's stance on peace negotiations and its relations with Russia in the aftermath of this missed opportunity.





