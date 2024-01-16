Houthis release recent threat to US vessels

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, Yemen's Houthi rebels have intensified their warnings of imminent attacks on American shipping interests in the Red Sea region. The group contends that recent United States and United Kingdom airstrikes targeting their Iran-allied faction have rendered American vessels legitimate targets for destruction. Houthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer asserted on Monday that the United States is perilously close to losing its maritime security.



Previously, the Houthi militants had indicated a focus on targeting Israeli ships and those bound for Israel, expressing solidarity with Hamas during the conflict in Gaza. However, in response to the recent airstrikes by the United States and United Kingdom in Yemen, the rebels have broadened their scope, deeming any American vessel sufficient for their retaliatory actions.



This shift in strategy was underscored on Monday when Houthi militants successfully targeted a United States-owned container ship with a missile in the Gulf of Aden. The Gibraltar Eagle cargo ship reportedly sustained no casualties or significant damage, continuing its journey despite the alarming attack. In response to this incident, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement, additionally reporting the interception of a missile fired from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen toward the USS Laboon warship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday. According to CENTCOM, a United States fighter jet successfully thwarted the incoming missile.



The developments in the Red Sea region raise concerns about the safety and security of American maritime interests, prompting a reassessment of the situation by United States authorities. This article delves into the evolving threat posed by the Houthi rebels, the implications of their expanded targeting, and the potential ramifications for regional stability.



Additionally, it explores the context of the United States and United Kingdom airstrikes that triggered this latest escalation, shedding light on the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the volatile region.



