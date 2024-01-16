Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Albert Frei & Sons, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the“Company”) today announced that it completed the acquisition of Albert Frei & Sons, Inc. (“AFS”), a leading aggregates producer in Colorado. The transaction, which closed on January 12, 2024, provides more than 60 years of high-quality, hard rock reserves to better serve new and existing customers.



Ward Nye, Chairman, President and CEO of Martin Marietta stated,“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of AFS and welcome such a talented team to our company. The acquisition, wholly consistent with our strategic plan, enhances our aggregates platform in the high-growth, Denver metropolitan area and strengthens our ability to deliver significant value for shareholders and customers. We expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, margins and cash flow as we redeploy proceeds from prior divestitures.”

