Greenhouse Horticulture Market Latest Trends [2024-2032] | Global Demand And Forecast Report By IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report by Material Type (Glass, Plastic), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, and Others), Technology (Heating System, Cooling System, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached US$ 30.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Industry:

Rising Population and Food Demand:

The global population is on the rise, and with it, the demand for fresh and diverse food options. Greenhouse horticulture addresses this challenge by enabling year-round production of a wide range of crops. It extends growing seasons and offers protection against adverse weather conditions. This increased food security and availability make greenhouse-grown produce a vital component of meeting the world's growing nutritional needs. Consequently, the greenhouse horticulture market is driven by the pressing demand for a consistent supply of high-quality fruits, vegetables, and herbs to support the global population's dietary requirements.

Sustainable Agriculture Practices:

Greenhouse horticulture is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices. Concerns about climate change and the need for resource-efficient farming methods have led to a surge in greenhouse cultivation. These controlled environments allow for precise regulation of temperature, humidity, and light, reducing water and pesticide usage. Additionally, sustainable practices such as hydroponics and vertical farming within greenhouses maximize crop yields while minimizing environmental impact. Consumers' growing demand for pesticide-free, locally sourced produce further fuels this trend. As a result, sustainable agriculture practices are a primary driver in the greenhouse horticulture market's expansion.

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market. Automation, IoT, and data-driven solutions have revolutionized greenhouse management. These advancements enhance precision farming, allowing growers to monitor and control conditions remotely. Energy-efficient designs, coupled with renewable energy integration, reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Moreover, innovations in crop breeding and cultivation techniques have led to higher yields and improved crop quality. The ongoing pursuit of efficiency gains through technology positions Greenhouse Horticulture as an attractive investment, driving its continued expansion in the agriculture industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Industry:

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

Plastic holds the largest market share as its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and durability makes it a favorable choice for creating enclosed growing spaces.

By Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest market share due to the growing consumer preferences for fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced produce.

By Technology:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Cooling system accounts for the largest market share as it assists in regulating the internal climate and ensuring plants receive the ideal conditions for growth.

Regional Insights:

North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East Africa

Europe leads the market due to the region's highly variable climate, which necessitates innovative approaches to ensure consistent crop production.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:

Greenhouse horticulture is increasingly integrating vertical farming techniques. This trend maximizes space utilization, allowing for the cultivation of more crops in a smaller footprint. Besides, sustainability is a key driver in the industry. Greenhouse construction materials are shifting towards eco-friendly options like recyclable plastics, sustainable wood, and energy-efficient glass. Moreover, greenhouse growers are increasingly turning to biological pest control methods. This approach utilizes beneficial insects and organisms to manage pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. It aligns with the growing demand for pesticide-free produce.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

