Zeidler Group Elevates US Operations With Addition Of Former Alliancebernstein SVP And Head Of International Legal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group boosts US presence with Scott G. Parkin as Head of US. With 12+ years' global legal experience, he leads regulatory and compliance strategies

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix, AZ, 16 January 2024 – Zeidler Group proudly announces the appointment of Scott G. Parkin as the Head of US, marking a significant stride in fortifying the asset management servicing firm's presence within the United States.Based in the firm's Phoenix office, Mr. Parkin assumes a pivotal role in directing the regulatory and compliance landscape for Zeidler Group's expansion strategy across North America. His responsibilities encompass steering the provision of regulatory compliance guidance for US asset management firms both domestically and internationally as well as fostering the growth of Zeidler Group's US-specific services for the fund's industry.With a distinguished legal career spanning over 12 years, Mr. Parkin, a seasoned US-qualified attorney, brings a wealth of expertise gained from pivotal roles in leading US financial firms including AllianceBernstein and HSBC Global Asset Management (US).Reporting to Serena Goldberg, Executive Vice President of Products and Services at Zeidler Group, Mr. Parkin's appointment underscores the company's commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to enhance its client delivery and suite of fund solutions.Serena Goldberg, Executive Vice President of Product and Services said:"Scott's in-depth and nuanced understanding of investment funds law in global jurisdictions, coupled with his extensive background in navigating the intricate legal landscape, is a significant asset to our team. We anticipate his strategic insights will further bolster our provision of comprehensive fund solutions. I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”Expressing his enthusiasm, Scott Parkin, Head of US at Zeidler Group, remarked"Joining Zeidler Group at this exciting juncture, where the demand for specialized investment funds legal counsel is burgeoning, is an exciting prospect. I'm keen to leverage the firm's innovative digital RegTech and compliance solutions and research-driven counsel, further solidifying and expanding Zeidler Group's position as the asset management industry's premier destination. Having led a large and global legal team for AllianceBernstein, I am thrilled to use my experience to show US firms how valuable and successful Zeidler Group's services can be.Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, commented on the appointment, stating:"Scott is an esteemed investment funds lawyer with a wealth of practical wisdom gained in the US and the EU. His profound grasp of European and US investment funds law as well as Zeidler Group's unique value proposition amplifies our capabilities, ensuring superior regulatory compliance services for our valued clients. We extend a warm welcome to him."About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider revolutionizing legal, regulatory, and compliance services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships through its provision of innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group's range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1.5 trillion.For more information, visit: zeidler.

Kate Horgan

Zeidler Group

email us here