Senegal secure convincing 3-0 victory against Gambia in Group C match at AFCON

(MENAFN) On Monday, Senegal secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Gambia in a Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The midfield prowess of Senegal was evident as Pape Gueye scored in the fourth minute, providing an early lead at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Ivory Coast. Subsequently, Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara extended the lead with goals in the 52nd and 86th minutes.



Gambia faced further setbacks when midfielder Ebou Adams received a red card in the 53rd minute, leaving them with a numerical disadvantage. As a result of this triumph, Senegal currently leads Group C with 3 points, while Gambia occupies the fourth spot with 0 points.



In other AFCON matches on Monday, Cameroon and Guinea played to a 1-1 draw, and Algeria and Angola also ended their encounter with a 1-1 scoreline. The competition continues to showcase intense football battles as teams vie for success in the prestigious tournament.



Results from Monday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches:



Senegal vs. Gambia: 3-0

Cameroon vs. Guinea: 1-1

Algeria vs. Angola: 1-1

