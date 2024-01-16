Sweeteners Market Worth $144.7 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) China has emerged as the fastest-growing country in the sweeteners market, driven by a dynamic and rapidly expanding sugar industry. The establishment of new refineries and the adoption of advanced technologies have propelled the sector's growth, transforming it into a highly integrated industry. With a significant increase in consumption, China has successfully met domestic requirements through a combination of domestic production and imports. Despite being a net importer of sugar, the country has strategically developed an alternative sweetener industry, positioning itself as a major producer and consumer of saccharin globally.

Sugarcane, constituting approximately 80 percent of sugar production, is primarily cultivated in the South and Southwest regions, notably Guangxi, Guangdong, and Yunnan provinces. Guangxi, in particular, has become a leading supply province. The overall growth in China's sweeteners market is underscored by the sugar industry's expansion, technological advancements, and strategic shifts in cultivation patterns, establishing the nation as a key player in the global sweeteners landscape.

Major players operating in the sweeteners market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Associated British Foods (UK), Südzucker AG (Germany),

and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).

