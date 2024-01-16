(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS): Software, Hardware, and Implementation for Clinical Labs, 2022-2027" report has been added to

This new report examines the current and potential world opportunity for healthcare laboratory information system (LIS) software, hardware, and implementation. The focus of this report is on the market for LIS in clinical diagnostic and healthcare-related labs, although LIMS in pharmaceutical drug discovery laboratories, and other drug research and development labs, are discussed as well.

Coverage includes:



key trends and other facts about LIS and end-user usage in diagnostic and other clinical laboratories;

global and regional revenues for clinical LIS, 2022-2027;

CLIA registered laboratories by type of facility, 2015 & 2023;

growth in US clinical laboratories, 1997-2023; growth in US hospital laboratory locations, 2011-2023;

growth in US independent laboratory facilities, 2011-2023;

key LIS selection issues;

profiles of selected LIS/LIMS vendors;

recent key collaborations and other deals; and key vendor mergers and acquisitions, 2011-2023

This market review examines LIS revenue growth in the clinical LIS area, including: global revenues and marketplace revenues by region, 2022-2027 (United States/North America, Europe, APAC, ROW). The report also reviews the nature and direction of trends and research, and gives insight into some issues facing the industry.

Further, large manufacturers that have made names for themselves in the field, as well as smaller firms with market niches are highlighted. These include:



Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Apex Healthware

Aspyra Clinical Software Systems

Cerner (Oracle)

Clinical Systems

Clinisys

CLTech International

CompuGroup Medical

Data Unlimited International

Epic Systems

LabVantage Solutions

LabWare

LIMSABC

McKesson

Ocimum Biosolutions

Orchard Software

PerkinElmer

Psyche Systems

Sapio Sciences

SCC Soft Computer

StarLIMS

Technidata

Thermo Fisher Scientific XiFin

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



WORLD MARKET SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW AND POTENTIAL

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION



OVERVIEW

Laboratory Informatics in Flux

Connecting the Laboratory and the Patient

Variations of LIS/ LIMS

Variations For the Drug Industry

Variations of LIS For Clinical Laboratories

Range of Possible Functions

Key Functionality



Functionality - Crossover of Features



Functionality - Clinical Laboratories

Functionality - Verifying Workflow

Automation and Competitiveness

Opportunities to Expand

Integration and Interconnectivity

Clinical Diagnostic Integration

Electronic Medical Records

Point of Care Testing

Implications for LIS

The Integration Challenge

Enterprise Capability

Automating Software

Benefits and Tradeoffs of LIS

Improving Data Management

Improved Trackability The Impact of Personalized Medicine

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS AND ISSUES



TRENDS

EMERGING TRENDS - INFORMATICS NO LONGER A SIDE ISSUE

Spanning the Interface

Data Mobility

Robust and Adaptable

Commercial Off-the-Shelf Systems



COTS - Virtues and Drawbacks

COTS - Some Customization Needed

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

SaaS - Changing the Face of the Industry

Open Architecture

Open Source - Customization

For the Clinical Lab

Reducing Costs



Cost Reduction - Standardization

Cost Reduction - Rental Option

Significant Laboratory Challenges

Challenging Choice of Systems

Challenge of Evolving Technology

Key Questions from Users

Vendor Challenges and Concerns

The Interface Challenge Configurability Desired

CHAPTER 4: MARKET POTENTIAL



MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST



Perspective



Managing the Data Tsunami

Harnessing Sequencing Data

REPLACEMENT MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Adaptability Is Key

LABORATORY MARKET SYNOPSIS





Structure



Types of Testing



Laboratory Types and Growth



Demographics Push Demand



Reimbursement Trends

International Laboratory Growth Trends

MARKETPLACE IMPETUS

GROWTH DRIVERS

THE CLINICAL LABORATORY MARKET

MARKET FORECAST THE GROWING NGS MARKET FOR LIMS

CHAPTER 5: MARKET PARTICIPANTS



