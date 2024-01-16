(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS): Software, Hardware, and Implementation for Clinical Labs, 2022-2027" report has been added to
This new report examines the current and potential world opportunity for healthcare laboratory information system (LIS) software, hardware, and implementation. The focus of this report is on the market for LIS in clinical diagnostic and healthcare-related labs, although LIMS in pharmaceutical drug discovery laboratories, and other drug research and development labs, are discussed as well.
Coverage includes:
key trends and other facts about LIS and end-user usage in diagnostic and other clinical laboratories; global and regional revenues for clinical LIS, 2022-2027; CLIA registered laboratories by type of facility, 2015 & 2023; growth in US clinical laboratories, 1997-2023; growth in US hospital laboratory locations, 2011-2023; growth in US independent laboratory facilities, 2011-2023; key LIS selection issues; profiles of selected LIS/LIMS vendors; recent key collaborations and other deals; and key vendor mergers and acquisitions, 2011-2023
This market review examines LIS revenue growth in the clinical LIS area, including: global revenues and marketplace revenues by region, 2022-2027 (United States/North America, Europe, APAC, ROW). The report also reviews the nature and direction of trends and research, and gives insight into some issues facing the industry.
Further, large manufacturers that have made names for themselves in the field, as well as smaller firms with market niches are highlighted. These include:
Accelerated Technology Laboratories Apex Healthware Aspyra Clinical Software Systems Cerner (Oracle) Clinical Systems Clinisys CLTech International CompuGroup Medical Data Unlimited International Epic Systems LabVantage Solutions LabWare LIMSABC McKesson Ocimum Biosolutions Orchard Software PerkinElmer Psyche Systems Sapio Sciences SCC Soft Computer StarLIMS Technidata Thermo Fisher Scientific XiFin
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
WORLD MARKET SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW AND POTENTIAL
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION
OVERVIEW Laboratory Informatics in Flux Connecting the Laboratory and the Patient Variations of LIS/ LIMS Variations For the Drug Industry Variations of LIS For Clinical Laboratories Range of Possible Functions Key Functionality
Functionality - Crossover of Features Functionality - Clinical Laboratories Functionality - Verifying Workflow Automation and Competitiveness Opportunities to Expand Integration and Interconnectivity Clinical Diagnostic Integration Electronic Medical Records Point of Care Testing Implications for LIS The Integration Challenge Enterprise Capability Automating Software Benefits and Tradeoffs of LIS Improving Data Management Improved Trackability The Impact of Personalized Medicine
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS AND ISSUES
TRENDS EMERGING TRENDS - INFORMATICS NO LONGER A SIDE ISSUE Spanning the Interface Data Mobility Robust and Adaptable Commercial Off-the-Shelf Systems
COTS - Virtues and Drawbacks COTS - Some Customization Needed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
SaaS - Changing the Face of the Industry Open Architecture Open Source - Customization For the Clinical Lab Reducing Costs
Cost Reduction - Standardization Cost Reduction - Rental Option Significant Laboratory Challenges Challenging Choice of Systems Challenge of Evolving Technology Key Questions from Users Vendor Challenges and Concerns The Interface Challenge Configurability Desired
CHAPTER 4: MARKET POTENTIAL
MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST
Perspective Managing the Data Tsunami Harnessing Sequencing Data REPLACEMENT MARKET OPPORTUNITIES LABORATORY MARKET SYNOPSIS
Structure Types of Testing Laboratory Types and Growth Demographics Push Demand Reimbursement Trends International Laboratory Growth Trends MARKETPLACE IMPETUS GROWTH DRIVERS THE CLINICAL LABORATORY MARKET MARKET FORECAST THE GROWING NGS MARKET FOR LIMS
CHAPTER 5: MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Accelerated Technology Laboratories Apex Healthware Aspyra Clinical Software Systems Cerner (Oracle) Clinical Systems Clinisys CLTech International CompuGroup Medical Data Unlimited International Epic Systems LabVantage Solutions LabWare LIMSABC McKesson Ocimum Biosolutions Orchard Software PerkinElmer Psyche Systems Sapio Sciences SCC Soft Computer StarLIMS Technidata Thermo Fisher Scientific XiFin
