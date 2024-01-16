Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market To Cross USD 13.8 Billion, At A CAGR Of 5.2% By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The renewable energy industry's reliance on lightweight materials in wind turbines and solar panels boosts pressure-sensitive adhesives usage.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for pressure sensitive adhesives is estimated to reach US$ 13.8 billion by the end of 2031.

The increasing popularity of flexible packaging in the food and beverage industry emerges as a significant driver. As consumer preferences shift towards convenience and sustainability, flexible packaging relies heavily on pressure sensitive adhesives for secure closures, spurring market growth.

The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles brings forth a unique driver for the pressure sensitive adhesives market. The assembly of battery packs and lightweight components in EVs requires specialized adhesives for bonding and sealing, presenting an uncharted avenue for pressure sensitive adhesives applications.

The growing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices fuels the demand for ultra-thin and high-performance pressure sensitive adhesives. As manufacturers strive to reduce the size and weight of electronic components, the role of advanced pressure sensitive adhesives in enabling precision assembly gains prominence.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives lead the market, offering eco-friendly solutions with low VOC content and versatile applications in various industries.

The labels segment leads the pressure sensitive adhesives market, fueled by demand for innovative labeling solutions across diverse industries. North America leads the pressure sensitive adhesives market, driven by advanced industrial applications, technological innovation, and a robust manufacturing sector.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing demand for eco-friendly solutions propels the development and adoption of sustainable pressure-sensitive adhesives, aligning with global environmental consciousness.

The surge in online retail amplifies the need for efficient packaging, driving the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives in the packaging industry.

Increasing utilization of smart labels in various sectors enhances the demand for specialized pressure-sensitive adhesives, fostering innovation in labeling and packaging applications.

Technological advancements in the automotive sector, including lightweight materials and electric vehicles, fuel the demand for high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesives in automotive manufacturing. The medical sector's stringent hygiene and performance standards drive the adoption of specialized pressure-sensitive adhesives in medical device manufacturing, contributing to market growth.



Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Regional Profile



In North America , the United States spearheads the market, driven by robust manufacturing and end-user industries. The region's focus on innovation, particularly in the automotive and packaging sectors, fuels the demand for advanced pressure sensitive adhesives. Regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable adhesives further shape the market, with key players like 3M and Avery Dennison leading in technological advancements.

Europe stands as a prominent hub for the pressure sensitive adhesives market, with Germany and the United Kingdom playing pivotal roles. The European market thrives on stringent environmental regulations, fostering the adoption of eco-friendly and low-VOC adhesive solutions. Increased emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable packaging bolsters the demand for specialized pressure sensitive adhesives in the region. Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic growth center, driven by the manufacturing powerhouses of China, Japan, and South Korea. Rapid industrialization, coupled with expanding automotive and electronics sectors, propels the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives. The region's robust packaging industry also contributes significantly to the market.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

The pressure sensitive adhesives market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as 3M, Avery Dennison, and Henkel. These industry giants leverage extensive research and development capabilities to introduce innovative adhesive solutions.

Emerging players like Arkema and H.B. Fuller also contribute to the competitive landscape, driving advancements in PSA formulations. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions shape market dynamics, reflecting a constant pursuit of market share.

As demand escalates across diverse industries, the competitive landscape evolves, compelling companies to focus on customization, sustainability, and technological prowess to maintain a competitive edge in the pressure sensitive adhesives market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik SA

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Ellsworth Adhesives

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA LG Chem

Product Portfolio



H.B. Fuller, a global adhesive solutions provider , offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to various industries. From innovative adhesives and sealants to specialty chemicals, H.B. Fuller's offerings exemplify a commitment to enhancing product performance and efficiency for clients worldwide.

Henkel, a leading multinational conglomerate , presents a diverse product portfolio encompassing adhesives, beauty care, and laundry & home care solutions. Renowned for innovation, Henkel's products reflect a commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and meeting evolving consumer needs across industries. LG Chem, a global chemical and energy solutions leader , shows a diverse product portfolio spanning petrochemicals, advanced materials, and batteries. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology, LG Chem's offerings contribute to advancements in various sectors, fostering a greener and more efficient future.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Key Segments

By Product



Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt Radiation Cured

By Application



Tapes

Labels

Graphics Others (including Automotive Trims, Dental Adhesives, and Notepads)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

