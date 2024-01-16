Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test Market To Reach USD 91.5 Billion By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The OSAT market is experiencing growth ascribable to technological advancements and strategic affiliations.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market size was valued at USD 38.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 91.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The OSAT market has grown due to the increasing use of consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. As technology advances and more features are added to these devices, semiconductor packaging becomes more complex and functional. OSAT companies provide packaging solutions and testing capabilities, making them crucial partners in the semiconductor ecosystem.

The rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology is transforming the automotive industry. Complex semiconductor components requiring specialized packaging to ensure reliability in harsh conditions are at the forefront of these advancements. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market providers are well-suited to meet the demand for automotive electronics by offering tailored packaging solutions that meet industry standards.

The IoT drives smart device integration and demands efficient semiconductor packaging and testing solutions. OSAT companies enable manufacturers to produce reliable and compact IoT devices, stimulating the growth of the OSAT market.

Segmentation Overview:

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market has been segmented into service type, application, and region. Semiconductor packaging is a critical stage in manufacturing, enhancing thermal performance and protecting the die from external factors. OSAT providers offer advanced packaging solutions to meet the demand for sleek and high-performance electronics.

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market Report Highlights:

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2032.

The semiconductor industry is growing rapidly, driven by the demand for advanced electronic devices in various sectors. This growth has also led to the expansion of the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market.

Asia Pacific dominates the OSAT market, driven by lower costs, robust infrastructure, and government incentives.

Some prominent players in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market report include Powertech Technology, Inc., Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co., TSMC, ChipMOS Technologies Inc., King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd., JCET Group Co., Ltd., Hana Micron Inc., UTAC Holdings Ltd., Lingsen Precision Industries, Ltd., Shenzhen CPET Electronics Co., Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., and Aehr Test Systems among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Micron plans to invest $603 million in its chip packaging facility in China.

- Amkor Technology is set to invest $2 billion in a new facility in Arizona that will employ 2,000 people.

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market Segmentation:

By Service Type : Assembly & packaging (ball grid array packaging, chip scale packaging, multi-chip packaging, stacked die packaging, quad-flat & dual-inline packaging) testing.

By Application: Telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

