Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market To Cross USD 13,096 Million By 2030

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Shows Exponential Growth due to Growth in Biotechnology & Research Coupled with Collaborative Efforts & Partnerships

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report states that the size for artificial intelligence in genomics market was USD 464.50 million in 2022, with a projected growth to USD 13,096 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.As per SNS Insider's research, government investments and initiatives in genomics research further boost the artificial intelligence in genomics market's growth, ensuring that AI continues to play a crucial role in advancing healthcare and our understanding of genetics.Market Report ScopeIn recent years, the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics has ushered in a new era of healthcare, transforming our understanding of genetics and disease. This innovative field harnesses the power of AI to analyze and interpret vast amounts of genomic data, facilitating groundbreaking discoveries and personalized medicine. Genomics, the study of an individual's complete set of DNA, holds the key to unraveling the mysteries of various diseases and potential treatment strategies. AI technologies, including machine learning and deep learning algorithms, assist in deciphering this genetic code, offering unprecedented insights. Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market:.Surging demand for precision medicine: AI empowers healthcare providers to analyze individual genetic data and tailor treatments accordingly, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs..Rapid advancements in AI technologies: Machine learning, deep learning, and other AI algorithms are constantly evolving, enabling faster and more accurate analysis of massive genomic datasets..Integration in diverse functionalities: AI is transforming various aspects of genomics, from genome sequencing and gene editing to clinical workflow optimization and predictive genetic testing..Booming investment and collaborative efforts: Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, research institutions, and government organizations are pouring significant resources into AI-driven genomics research, fostering innovation and market expansion.

Some of Major Players Listed in the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Report are:.IBM.Cambridge Cancer Genomics.NVIDIA Corporation.Verge Genomics.Molecular Match Inc..Deep Genomics.Microsoft.Free nome Holdings, Inc..Benevolent AI.Fabric Genomics Inc

Key Market Segments:By Offering Type.Software.Services

By Technology.Machine Learning.Deep Learning.Supervised Learning.Reinforcement Learning.Unsupervised Learning

By Functionality.Genome Sequencing.Gene Editing.Clinical Workflows.Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine

By end user.Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies.Healthcare Providers.Research Centers, Academic Institutes, &.Government Organizations

Impact of Recession On one hand, economic downturns often lead to budget constraints in healthcare and research institutions, which may affect funding for genomics and AI projects. However, the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions during such times can drive the adoption of AI in genomics. AI offers efficiency and cost savings in terms of diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning, making it an attractive option for healthcare providers looking to streamline operations and reduce expenses. As a result, the recession may accelerate the integration of AI in genomics as a means to optimize resource allocation and improve healthcare outcomes.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war can also have a multifaceted impact on the artificial intelligence in genomics market. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts can disrupt global supply chains and research collaborations, potentially affecting the flow of genetic data and AI technologies. On the negative side, the war may lead to disruptions in international scientific cooperation, hampering the progress of genomics research. Furthermore, economic uncertainties and fluctuations in currency values may impact investments in AI in genomics. On the positive side, the need for rapid advancements in healthcare, especially in the face of public health emergencies, can spur countries and organizations to invest more in genomics research and AI applications to combat diseases. Additionally, AI in genomics can help in tracking and responding to emerging infectious diseases, making it a valuable tool during times of global health crises.Need Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement Ask Here:Key Regional DevelopmentThe artificial intelligence in genomics market exhibits dynamic regional variations, driven by factors such as research infrastructure, government policies, and healthcare priorities. In North America, particularly in the United States, significant investments in genomics and AI research are observed. The presence of leading genomics companies and research institutions contributes to the region's prominence in the market. Europe, with its emphasis on healthcare innovation and data privacy regulations, also plays a substantial role in the AI in genomics landscape. In Asia, countries like China are making substantial strides in genomics and AI, aiming to become global leaders in the field. China's massive population provides an abundant source of genomic data, while government support and investments bolster research initiatives.Key Takeaway from Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Study.Within this dynamic landscape, the machine learning segment has emerged as a dominant force, shaping the future of genomics research and applications. This segment's ascendancy can be attributed to its capability to process and analyze vast amounts of genomic data efficiently, thus unlocking valuable insights that were previously elusive..Pharmaceutical and biotech companies have emerged as the frontrunners in harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence in the genomics sector. Their significant investments and commitment to integrating AI into their operations have positioned them at the forefront of this transformative trend.Recent Developments Related to Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market.Accenture, a global technology consulting firm, has recently announced a strategic investment in Ocean Genomics, a company at the forefront of leveraging AI-driven tools for drug discovery and the development of personalized medicine. This investment underscores the growing importance of data-driven approaches in the healthcare industry..Illumina, a renowned leader in genetic sequencing technology, has unveiled a groundbreaking AI software that has the potential to predict disease-causing genetic mutations in patients. Table of ContentArtificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Overview:.Definition, Scope, Assumptions.Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges.Covid-19, War, & Recession Impacts

AI in Genomics Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis:.Segmentation: Offering (Software, Services), Technology (ML, Deep Learning), Functionality (Sequencing, Gene Editing), End User (Pharma, Healthcare).Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Latin America

Key Players:.Profiles, Financials, SWOT Analysis: IBM, Cambridge Cancer Genomics, NVIDIA, Verge Genomics, Molecular Match, Deep Genomics, Microsoft, FreeNome, BenevolentAI, Fabric Genomics

Competition:.Benchmarking, Market Share, Recent Developments

Conclusion:

