Chelating Agents Market Size To Reach $9.7 Billion By 2030: Latest Report By Vantage Market Research

Chelating Agents Market: Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Regional Analysis

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chelating agents are chemical compounds that form stable and water-soluble complexes with metal ions. They are used to control and remove metal ions from various processes and applications, such as water treatment, pulp and paper, cleaning and detergents, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Chelating agents can enhance the performance, quality, and efficiency of these processes and applications by preventing scale formation, corrosion, metal poisoning, and microbial growth.The Global Chelating Agents Market Size is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable chelating agents across various industries. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global chelating agents market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The main driving factors for the chelating agents market are the growing use of chelating agents in the water treatment industry to remove heavy metals and pollutants from wastewater, the rising demand for chelating agents in the pulp and paper industry to improve the brightness and strength of paper, and the increasing adoption of chelating agents in the agrochemical industry to enhance the effectiveness and stability of fertilizers and pesticides. Chelating agents offer several advantages over conventional coatings, such as fast curing, high gloss, low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), scratch and chemical resistance, and durability. Moreover, the increasing use of chelating agents in the water treatment industry to provide a glossy finish and protect print marketing items from scratches, the rising sales of UV-based LEDs and optical storage devices for their varied end-use applications, and the development of new and advanced electric vehicle technologies that require chelating agents for thermal management and corrosion protection are some of the factors driving the market growth.The major restraints for the chelating agents market are the high cost and low availability of chelating agents, compared to the conventional coatings, the lack of standardization and regulation of chelating agents, as there is no universal or uniform specification or guideline for the chelating agents, and the low awareness and knowledge of chelating agents among the customers and stakeholders, such as the EV owners, the OEMs, the dealers, and the service providers. These factors may hamper the market growth and limit the adoption of chelating agents in some regions and sectors.Top Companies in Global Chelating Agents Market➔ Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)➔ BASF SE (Germany)➔ Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)➔ Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (Japan)➔ Kemira Oyj (Finland)➔ Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)➔ NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. Ltd. (Japan)➔ Nouryon (Netherlands)➔ Ascend Performance Materials (U.S.)➔ Hexion Inc. (U.S.)➔ Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)➔ Tosoh Corporation (Japan)➔ Bozzetto Group (Italy)➔ Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. (China)To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure @Top TrendsThe top trends in the chelating agents market are the development of more durable and more environmentally friendly products, the increasing adoption of chelating agents in emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, and the collaboration and partnership among the chelating agents stakeholders, such as the lubricant manufacturers, the EV manufacturers, the EV component suppliers, the dealers, and the service providers. These trends are expected to create new opportunities and challenges for the chelating agents market in the future.The chelating agents market is the development of more durable and more environmentally friendly products, such as waterborne chelating agents, bio-based chelating agents, and nanocomposite chelating agents. These products are designed to meet the diverse and evolving requirements of different types of EVs, such as BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs, as well as different components, such as e-motors, gearboxes, batteries, and inverters. These products also comply with the environmental regulations, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the disposal and recycling of waste fluids, and the use of biodegradable and renewable materials. These products are expected to enhance the performance, range, efficiency, and safety of EVs, as well as create new applications and use cases for EVs.The chelating agents market is the increasing adoption of chelating agents in emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. These markets have a huge potential for EV adoption, as they have a large population, a rising middle class, a growing urbanization, and a high pollution level. These markets also have supportive government policies and incentives, such as subsidies, tax exemptions, emission standards, and infrastructure development, that encourage the transition to EVs. The chelating agents market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for EVs in these markets, as it will create a large customer base and a new revenue stream for the chelating agents manufacturers and distributors.The chelating agents market is the collaboration and partnership among chelating agents stakeholders, such as the lubricant manufacturers, the EV manufacturers, the EV component suppliers, the dealers, and the service providers. These stakeholders can work together to create synergies and value propositions for the chelating agents market, such as co-developing and co-branding chelating agents products, sharing data and insights, offering integrated solutions and packages, and expanding the distribution and service network. The collaboration and partnership among chelating agents stakeholders are expected to enhance the customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention, as well as increase the market penetration and competitiveness of the chelating agents.Top Report Findings➔ According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global chelating agents market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.➔ By product type, the chelating agents market is divided into aminopolycarboxylic acid (APCA), sodium gluconate, organophosphonates, and others. The APCA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, as it is the most widely used type of chelating agent in various applications, such as water treatment, pulp and paper, cleaning and detergents, and agrochemicals. The sodium gluconate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is a biodegradable and eco-friendly chelating agent that can replace the conventional APCA in some applicationst.➔ By application, the chelating agents market is divided into water treatment, pulp and paper, cleaning and detergents, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. The water treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, as chelating agents are extensively used to remove and prevent the formation of scales, corrosion, and metal ions in water systems. The pulp and paper segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as chelating agents are used to improve the brightness and strength of paper, as well as to prevent the deposition of metal ions on the paper surface.➔ By region, the chelating agents market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, as it is the largest consumer and producer of chelating agents, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the demand for chelating agents is increasing in various sectors, such as water treatment, pulp and paper, agrochemicals, and personal care, especially in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia.Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @ChallengesThe chelating agents market is the high cost and low availability of biodegradable chelating agents, compared to the conventional chelating agents. The biodegradable chelating agents, such as sodium gluconate, EDDS, GLDA, and MGDA, are derived from natural and renewable sources, such as glucose, amino acids, and citric acid. These chelating agents offer several advantages, such as lower environmental impact, lower toxicity, lower carbon footprint, and higher compatibility with metal ions. However, these chelating agents are more expensive and less available than the conventional chelating agents, such as APCA and organophosphonates, as they involve higher production costs, higher raw material costs, and lower market penetration. The high cost and low availability of biodegradable chelating agents may limit their adoption and acceptance in some regions and sectors.The chelating agents market is the competition from alternative technologies and products, such as ion exchange resins, membrane filtration, activated carbon, and zeolites. These technologies and products can also perform the functions of chelating agents, such as removing and controlling metal ions from various processes and applications. Moreover, some of these technologies and products may have lower cost, higher efficiency, and lower environmental impact than chelating agents. The competition from alternative technologies and products may affect the demand and market share of chelating agents in some segments and regions.Get a Access To Chelating Agents Industry Real-Time Data @OpportunitiesThe chelating agents market is the development of new and innovative chelating agents, such as multifunctional chelating agents, smart chelating agents, and hybrid chelating agents. These chelating agents are designed to meet the specific and complex requirements of various processes and applications, such as water treatment, pulp and paper, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. These chelating agents can also provide additional benefits, such as enhanced performance, improved quality, increased efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. The development of new and innovative chelating agents is expected to create new markets and applications for chelating agents, as well as increase their competitiveness and differentiation in the market.The chelating agents market is the expansion and diversification of chelating agents applications, such as in the electronics, automotive, industrial coatings, and building and construction sectors. These sectors have a high demand and potential for chelating agents, as they require high-quality and efficient coating solutions that can protect and enhance the performance of various components and materials. Moreover, these sectors are also witnessing rapid technological advancements and innovations, such as in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology, and renewable energy, that create new challenges and opportunities for chelating agents. The expansion and diversification of chelating agents applications are expected to increase the demand and market size of chelating agents, as well as broaden their scope and reach in the market.Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Chelating Agents Market Forecast Report@Key Questions Answered by Chelating Agents Market Reports:Q. What are the major types of chelating agents available, and what are their respective applications?Q. Which industries are the primary drivers of the chelating agents market growth?Q. What are the key factors influencing the pricing trends in the chelating agents market?Q. What are the regional variations in terms of market size, growth potential, and key players?Q. What are the emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of the chelating agents market?Q. What are the environmental and regulatory challenges facing the chelating agents market?Q. What are the potential growth opportunities for different segments of the chelating agents market?Q. What are the strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge in the market?Read Full Research Report with TOC @Regional Analysis:The Asia Pacific region emerges as the maestro of the chelating agents market, projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The burgeoning economies of China, India, and Japan, coupled with their rapid urbanization and industrialization, drive the demand for chelating agents across various sectors. The region's focus on improving water quality and sanitation further bolsters the market's potential. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of personal hygiene fuel the consumption of chelating agents in consumer goods and personal care products. The Asia Pacific region emerges as the maestro of the chelating agents market, projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The burgeoning economies of China, India, and Japan, coupled with their rapid urbanization and industrialization, drive the demand for chelating agents across various sectors. The region's focus on improving water quality and sanitation further bolsters the market's potential. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of personal hygiene fuel the consumption of chelating agents in consumer goods and personal care products. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is expected to remain at the forefront of the chelating agents market, dictating trends and shaping its future trajectory.

