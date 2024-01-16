Shared Access Acquires Node Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Jackman, CEO, Shared Access

Acquistion expands in-building expertise and connectivity offering

- Chris Jackman, CEO, Shared AccessUNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shared Access , owner and operator of shared telecommunications infrastructure, announces the acquisition of Node Technologies , a Manchester proptech firm delivering fibre-based smart building solutions. Co-founder of Node and current CEO, Christian Anderton, will continue to head up day-to-day operations, with the business remaining a standalone entity.Node is a smart technology solution, offering sustainable, base-build infrastructure that enables all sensor and connectivity requirements across the built environment. The acquisition extends Shared Access' range of services to investors and developers.Chris Jackman, CEO Shared Access:“The acquisition of Node brings fibre and smart tech expertise to Shared Access, alongside our wireless connectivity solutions. It means the partnership is a one-stop-shop for building owners, property managers and tenants, providing competitive, in-building mobile connectivity, as well as expanding full fibre choices to landlords and their customers.”Christian Anderton, CEO Node:“The evolution of Node and alignment with the Shared Access vision represents the next phase of our journey in changing how real estate delivers connectivity experience to its customers. As market leaders in the mobile space, Shared Access were the obvious partner with whom to create the only combined, supplier neutral platform in the UK. We look forward to leveraging our enhanced capitalisation in meeting the scale of demand and opportunity from landlords for bringing buildings to life.”Editors' Notes:Shared Access is an independent owner and operator of communications infrastructure. It works with mobile network operators and landlords to design, install and run systems that deliver great connectivity. Its portfolio of investments has been developed through strategic partnerships with major sporting, property, and government organisations (including the National Air Traffic Service), as well as key individual locations, such as airports and tunnels.Shared Access has designed, installed, and acquired over 1,000 mast locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and has developed critical infrastructure in a number of high-profile settings including the world-class Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the National Gallery in London. Shared Access funds, designs, installs and manages installations over the long term for its customers. More atNode is smart building infrastructure through which all fibre, sensor technology and mobile services operate. It is within some of the UK's smartest buildings and is a catalyst to enhancing business productivity. It future-proofs an asset for all current and future tech requirements, providing plug & play, sustainable connectivity. Christian Anderton was appointed CEO in June 2020 and is committed to bringing structural change to UK commercial real estate. More at

Clare Haylett

Let's Talk Communications

+44 7764 270570

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube