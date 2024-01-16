Trinamool Leader Withdraws Plea In Attack On ED Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan -- the alleged mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF officials -- has withdrawn plea and sought to be a party in the case where ED has appealed for CBI probe in the case.

The development has taken everyone by surprise after Shahjahan made an application seeking to be a party through his counsel however only within 24 hours, the same counsel withdrew the application on Tuesday while his client remained absconding.

However, while withdrawing the application, Shahjahan's counsel claimed that if the court wishes, his client will again be the party in the case.

On Monday, while making the plea on behalf of his client at the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, Shahjahan's counsel argued that his client wants to become a party in the case as he feels that his personal liberty was violated because of the central agency's action.

“Procedure of ED's raid and search operations on that day was not right. So, I request the court to hear my client's version as well,” Shahjahan's counsel argued in the court.

However, objecting to that argument ED's counsel argued that to be a party in the case, first there should be a proper application on this count. Justice Sengupta also questioned Shahjahan's counsel on why his client has not surrendered yet.

