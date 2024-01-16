2 planes crash on runway at New Chitose Airport in Japan

(MENAFN) In the second aviation incident of the month in Japan, two planes, one from Korean Air and the other from Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, collided on a runway at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Tuesday.



Both aircraft had passengers on board at the time of the incident, according to reports from a public broadcaster.



Cathay Pacific confirmed that its plane was "on ground" with passengers aboard when the collision occurred. Further details about the extent of the damage or any injuries were not immediately available, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.



This incident follows another aviation mishap earlier this month when a Japan Coast Guard aircraft and a Japan Airlines passenger plane collided at a Tokyo airport, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least five crew members.



The recent string of incidents raises concerns about aviation safety in the region, prompting authorities to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding each event.

