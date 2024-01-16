Germany confirms inflation for December at 3.7 percent

(MENAFN) Germany's annual consumer inflation for December was officially confirmed at 3.7 percent, as per data released on Tuesday by Destatis. This marked a slight decrease from November's over 2-year low of 3.2 percent, attributed to a notable increase in energy prices.



Energy product prices experienced a surge of 4.1 percent year-on-year in December, rebounding from a 4.5 percent decrease in November, which was influenced by the so-called "December immediate assistance." Meanwhile, the cost of food rose by 4.5 percent from the previous year in December, showing a slower pace compared to November's 5.5 percent increase.



Core inflation, excluding food and energy, eased to 3.5 percent, marking the lowest level since July 2022.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices in December saw a slight increase of 0.1 percent, reversing the 0.4 percent decline observed in November.



For the entire year of 2023, the average consumer inflation rate settled at 5.9 percent, down from the record high of 6.9 percent in 2022. Despite this decrease, Ruth Brand, the head of the statistics agency, emphasized that the inflation rate, while lower than the previous year, remains at a high level. Food prices, in particular, registered sharp increases on an annual average basis, rising by 12.4 percent in 2023, according to Destatis data.



Energy inflation cooled to 5.3 percent in 2023, following a steep hike of 29.7 percent in 2022, which was a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war and multiple crises. Core inflation in 2023 increased to 5.1 percent, up from 3.8 percent in 2022.

