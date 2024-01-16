German economic outlook continues to brighten, reaching 11-month high in January

(MENAFN) Germany's economic outlook continues to brighten, reaching an 11-month high in January, according to data released on Tuesday by the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW).



The economic sentiment indicator for Germany rose to 15.2, marking a noteworthy increase of 2.4 points from the previous month.



This surge in optimism is primarily fueled by expectations of interest rate reductions from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve within the first half of this year, as highlighted by ZEW head Achim Wambach.



However, the current conditions index for Germany experienced a marginal decline, decreasing by 0.2 points to settle at minus 77.3 points. Despite this minor setback, the overall sentiment points towards a positive outlook for Germany's economic landscape.



The ZEW indicator for economic sentiment in the broader euro area showed a slight dip, decreasing by 0.3 points to 22.7 in January.



On the other hand, the situation indicator for the Eurozone demonstrated positive growth, increasing by 3.4 points to reach minus 59.3 points. These contrasting trends suggest a nuanced economic landscape within the broader Eurozone context.



