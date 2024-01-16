Optimism in global markets confronts threats amid inflation concerns

(MENAFN) The prevailing optimism in global markets, driven by the US Federal Reserve's shift towards ending monetary tightening and embracing interest rate reduction in the first quarter of 2024, is facing potential challenges. Economists express concerns that geopolitical tensions may trigger a resurgence of high inflation, not only in the United States but on a global scale. Recent economic data further validate fears of an accelerated return of inflation, raising questions about the potential impact on the upcoming Fed decisions.



Drawing parallels with historical pitfalls, particularly those witnessed in the 1970s, analysts highlight the Federal Reserve's cautious approach in avoiding the mistakes of the past. Reference is made to the era of former Fed Chairman Arthur Burns, who opted to reduce interest rates drastically from 9 percent to 4.5 percent in the early 1970s. This decision, ultimately identified as a significant economic policy mistake, contributed to the resurgence of inflation, necessitating more stringent measures from his successor, Paul Volcker, to curb the escalating inflationary pressures.



Amidst fears of history repeating itself, some economists are apprehensive that the Federal Reserve might replicate Burns' mistake by prematurely cutting interest rates before fully restoring confidence in its commitment to inflation targets. Bloomberg identifies two potential scenarios in which this historical pattern could reemerge in 2024, albeit on a smaller scale.



The first scenario involves a supply shock, particularly plausible if the escalating conflict in the Middle East adversely impacts oil prices and shipping lanes, leading to a supply chain crisis. The second scenario hinges on accommodative monetary conditions, where yields on five-year Treasury bonds experience a significant decline, potentially pushing inflation up by half a percentage point, nearing the 3 percent mark. This, in turn, could compel the Federal Reserve to reconsider its plans for interest rate cuts.



As financial markets navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape, the potential interplay between geopolitical tensions, inflation resurgence, and the Federal Reserve's policy decisions remains a focal point of concern for economists and market participants alike. The delicate balance between global optimism and potential pitfalls underscores the need for a cautious and measured approach in the face of evolving uncertainties.



MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107726563