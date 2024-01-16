Turkish budget reach major rise in 2023, succeeding prospects

(MENAFN) In the tumultuous year of 2023, marked by presidential elections and devastating earthquakes, the Turkish budget deficit experienced a remarkable increase of approximately 900 percent. Despite the seemingly alarming surge, the government welcomed the results, relieved that the financial shock was not as extensive as anticipated.



According to data released by the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the budget deficit soared to 1.4 trillion liras (equivalent to about USD46.5 billion) in 2023, a substantial rise from the previous year's 142.7 billion liras. Notably, this financial performance, while reflecting a significant deficit, outperformed the government's own projections outlined in a program with targets set until 2026. The government had anticipated a deficit of 1.6 trillion lira, roughly 6.4 percent of the GDP.



Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting that the deficit rate in 2023 was one percentage point lower than initially expected. This unexpected resilience in public finances is viewed as a positive deviation from the more pessimistic projections.



Despite the financial challenges, the markets exhibited resilience, focusing on the Turkish government's adoption of more conventional economic and monetary policies. While the country faced a substantial increase in the budget deficit, investor sentiment was buoyed by the government's commitment to sound economic practices. Turkey's dollar debt yielded investors gains of 18 percent in the past year, indicating a level of confidence in the country's economic policies. Moreover, the demand for higher-yielding bonds diminished following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May, as investors found reassurance in the government's economic stance.



In summary, while the Turkish budget experienced a significant surge in 2023, surpassing expectations amidst a challenging year, the government's ability to navigate the economic landscape and implement prudent policies has garnered a degree of confidence from both domestic and international investors.

