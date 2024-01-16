Vietnamese travelers struggle to secure airline tickets for holiday travels

(MENAFN) As Vietnam prepares to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, known as "Tet" in the country, residents are grappling with a significant challenge – securing airline tickets for their holiday travels. Approximately a month before the Lunar New Year, ticket shortages have become a widespread issue, with demand far exceeding the available capacity for many destinations during this festive season.



According to reports from the Vietnamese newspaper VN Express, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has noted that, as of January 12, airlines have sold between 80 percent and 100 percent of tickets for flights departing from both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi during the period from January 24 to February 25. This surge in demand has left many prospective travelers struggling to find available seats.



Pham Thi Tu, an airline ticket agent based in Hanoi, revealed that flights are fully booked on numerous routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with provinces in the central part of the country during the holiday period. This high demand has created a challenging situation for those seeking to travel and reunite with family during this crucial time.



Intriguingly, Vietnam boasts six airlines, but the operational capacities of Bamboo Airlines and Vitravel Airlines have been reduced, further exacerbating the strain on available flight options. The reduction in airline operations has contributed to the scarcity of available seats, leaving travelers with limited choices for their Lunar New Year journeys.



The Lunar New Year holiday, set to fall on February 10th, holds immense cultural significance in Vietnam, marking the largest and most important occasion for family reunions. As the demand for flight tickets continues to outpace supply, many Vietnamese residents find themselves navigating the complexities of securing travel arrangements for this cherished and festive time of the year.

