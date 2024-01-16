Midi Health Partners With Ambience Healthcare To Expand Women's Health Specialty Services With Generative AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , the digital leader in women's midlife care, has partnered with Ambience Healthcare to expand speciality services, leveraging Ambience's suite of AI tools that are fully integrated with Athenahealth EHR.



Midi provides patients with virtual access to clinicians who are highly trained in perimenopause, menopause, and other aspects of female midlife health. As a pioneer in the space, they quickly found that demand for care was outpacing their ability to train new and existing clinicians.

Ambience Healthcare's suite of AI tools help Midi clinicians save more than 3 hours per day on documentation.

Ambience Healthcare provides organizations with the most comprehensive suite of AI documentation tools-including an advanced AI medical scribe-designed to alleviate clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care.

By leveraging the Ambience AI operating system, which is fully integrated with Athenahealth EHR, Midi has tripled the number of their clinicians and extended their service line offerings across every element of menopause care as well as weight management and survivorship support.

Driving Results for Patients, Clinicians, and Healthcare Systems

With Ambience AutoScribe and AutoCDI-Ambience's AI medical scribe and CDI assistant-Midi clinicians have been able to save more than 3 hours per day on documentation.

These time savings have enabled clinicians to dive deeper with patients during appointments, add breaks throughout the workday, and still see an additional 3 patients per day. And by training new clinicians to leverage the Ambience AI operating system, Midi has been able to reduce onboarding time by 50%.

"Ambience Healthcare has been a key partner in expanding access to critical care for women during this unique life stage. Ambience was the only solution we found that consistently generates high-quality documentation for each of our subspecialties, helping us to rapidly scale services, and easily onboard new clinicians," said Joanna Strober, Founder and CEO at MIDI Health.

In addition to saving time for clinicians, Ambience's suite of AI tools has also helped significantly reduce time to care for patients. Ambience AutoScribe optimizes all documentation to accurately and appropriately include prior-authorization requirements, lowering the risk for rejections for critical treatments.

Reimagining the Patient and Clinician Experience

Midi Health has redefined menopausal healthcare by focusing holistically on the patient experience, ensuring that women not only receive best in class medical treatment, but are also thoughtfully guided through each element of care.

These core values helped inform Midi's decision to leverage the Ambience AI operating system. With Ambience, patients can more deeply and directly interact with their clinicians, who no longer have to multitask writing notes and conducting appointments.

"Despite advances in technology, patients and clinicians have moved farther apart. But with Ambience's AI medical scribe, clinicians can provide their full focus without having to simultaneously work on documentation. Elements like eye contact and feeling that your clinician is fully present transform the patient experience," said Stephanie Osiecki, MD, a clinical leader at Midi.

For clinicians, the Ambience AI operating system eliminates some of the most frustrating elements of practicing medicine-administrative tasks-freeing up time and energy to focus more on patients.

"Ambience's tools have helped me be more present for my patients, my family, and for myself. Since I started using AutoScribe, my patients more frequently comment that they feel heard and seen. It makes a world of difference." - Jennifer Tagatz, NP at Midi.

For health systems looking to address documentation burden and scale operations, the Ambience AI operating system includes a comprehensive suite of tools for clinicians, including:



AutoScribe: A real-time medical scribe that generates comprehensive notes across all clinical specialties, and integrates directly with all major EHRs;



AutoCDI: A point of care CDI assistant that analyzes conversations and past EHR context to ensure that ICD-10, CPT codes, and documentation all appropriately support each other;



AutoAVS: An after-visit summary tool that generates comprehensive educational handouts for patients and their families, tailored specifically to each visit, and translated into their language of preference;

AutoRefer : Clinically relevant and well-organized referral letters to specialists.

About MIDI Health:

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi Health patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi Health is helping women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit .

About Ambience Healthcare:



Ambience Healthcare's mission is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience's products are currently leveraged by leading organizations and health systems across North America to reduce documentation burden, alleviate clinician burnout, and improve care quality. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Human Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare .

SOURCE Ambience Healthcare