ADIDAS RECODES A 30-YEAR ICON WITH NEW PREDATOR PACK CRAFTED FOR GOALS

Predator 24 offers a unique design proposition –what would the original 1994 Predator look and feel like if it was launched today?

The result is a combination of the DNA iconic to the early 90's release including the famed fold over tongue and tri-colour palette – overlaid onto design features previewed in early special editions. Predator 24 is available to purchase from January 16th at football boots.

United Arab Emirates: Today, joining a game-changing line up of iconic silhouettes, adidas introduces the latest member of the Predator franchise – Predator 24. A nod to the boot that started it all three decades ago – it unites pure 90s nostalgia with the relentless performance of today to create a boot for a whole new generation of goalscorers.

The inspiration of the founding boot is clear, as it blends the aesthetic DNA of the Predator Original with the lightweight design capabilities seen in Predstrike and Predator 30. It carries the famed black, white and red colourway but made bolder in hue, and completed by vibrant yellow taping to proudly declare its place as its own boot, in its own right.

Bonded by this beautifully simplistic design, the silhouette comes in three executions which offer a combination of design features to suit various pricepoints – laced, laceless and a classic laced variant with a fold over tongue for those looking for a pure look of nostalgia.

Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at adidas said:“The Predator 1994 was the silhouette that started it all and there is no better way to celebrate 30 years of this game-changing franchise than to revisit its early beginnings. It was designed in a very different time, and with different methods that we deploy today. And this became our creative challenge. 'If the Predator 1994 was designed today, for today's athlete, what would it look like?'

The answer is Predator 24. A modern-day expression of Predator, with the same eye-catching design DNA that made the Original so iconic, and instantly recognisable on the feet of the game's greatest. We're incredibly excited to continue the story of this beloved boot and can't wait to see players creating their own goal-scoring legacies, while wearing them.”

While the individual boots have evolved, shape-shifting with each generation that wears them – unwavering in the Predator legacy, its core DNA of bold, confident aesthetics, technical superiority.



CONTROLFRAME 2.0 lightweight soleplate and heel construction optimize traction for dynamic movement and stability when striking the ball.

HYBRIDTOUCH 2.0 upper provides a moulded fit with cushioning in key contact areas for comfort and a soft touch on the ball.

STRIKESKIN rubber fins are strategically placed in strike zones, to support ball grip for precision shot-making.

STRETCHABLE LACELESS PRIMEKNIT COLLAR – allows for easy entry and secure lockdown. LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – with the game getting faster, and responsiveness to in-match moments ever important, Predator 24 joins the limited release Predstrike as the lightest boot in the franchise to date. Specifically, the Laceless Elite version that weighs just 195g in size 8.5.

Available from January 16th in adidas stores and online at football boots. Predator 24 will be worn by some of the best players in the sport, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Alessia Russo, Kaddidiatu Diani, Gabriel Jesus and many more.

ABOUT ADIDAS:

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

About adidas in Football:

Adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World CupTM, the FIFA Women's World CupTM, the UEFA European Football ChampionshipTM, the UEFA Champions LeagueTM & the UEFA Women's Champions LeagueTM. Adidas also sponsors some of the world's top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus. Adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Leo Messi, Jude Bellingham, Mohamed Salah, Pedri, Florian Wirtz, Alessia Russo, Paulo Dybala, Lena Oberdorf, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Joao Felix, Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer Karim Benzema, Vivianne Miedema, Mary Fowler, and Wendie Renard.