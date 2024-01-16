Alamgir Haider Passes Away

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Syed Alamgir Haider, former General Manager of Triune Group passed away today afternoon, while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, Innalillahe wa inna illahe rajeun. He was 63.

Late Alamgir Haider was actively involved in various events and activations of Triune Group and The Bangladesh Monitor for over the last two decades and played a pivotal role in organising country's oldest Travel extravaganza The Dhaka Travel Mart since the year 2002.

He was very active and earnestly involved in Rotaract and Rotary movements in Bangladesh and served as District Rotaract Representative (DRR) and later President of Rotary club of Dilkusha, besides holding various key positions in the Rotary Dist.

The Management of Bangladesh Monitor deeply condoles the sad demise of Alamgir Haider and prayed for salvation of his departed soul.

