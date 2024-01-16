3D Sensor Market Size To Reach USD 20.1 Billion With Expand At A CAGR Of 13.6% By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Robotics and industrial automation will continue to drive the market for 3D sensors WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D sensor market was valued at US$ 6.4 billion in 2022 . Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6%, reaching US$ 20.1 billion by 2031 . Enhanced monitoring and threat detection capabilities through 3D sensors for security and surveillance. This could be used for residential or commercial purposes. Technological advancements in 3D sensors improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, enabling them to be used in various applications. 3D sensors are among the latest technologies used in the automotive industry for applications such as gesture recognition, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and in-cabin sensors. Greater importance is being placed on 3D sensors as vehicles become safer and more automated and provide enhanced user experiences. 3D sensors were adopted by many industries, including automotive and healthcare, because of regulatory support for safety and quality. Advanced sensing technologies are often necessary for compliance with regulations and standards. Download Sample Copy of the Report: Increasing use of 3D sensors to aid in medical imaging, surgical assistance, and patient monitoring. Increasing the accuracy and compactness of 3D sensing devices may improve healthcare outcomes. Gaming, smart homes, and public spaces benefit from gesture recognition and human-computer interaction. Creating intuitive and natural interfaces may be possible with 3D sensors. IoT devices with integrated 3D sensors for applications such as environmental monitoring, traffic monitoring, and surveillance in smart cities. These sensors could be used in city planning and management to provide data-driven decisions. 3D Sensor

Market

Report Scope:



Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Base Year

2017–2021

Size in 2022

US$ 6.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031

US$ 20.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR)

13.6

% No. of Pages



215 Pages

Segments covered



Type, Technology, End-use

Key Findings of the Market Report



Global 3D sensor industry vendors will likely benefit from integrating 3D sensors in smartphones and tablets.

Increased demand for security and surveillance systems is enhancing the market growth of 3D sensors .

The consumer electronics industry is experiencing rapid growth and is contributing to the market value increase. In 2022, Europe had the world's largest market share for 3D sensors.

Global 3D Sensor Market: Key Players

Many 3D sensor companies are partnering up to expand their use of 3D images. They invest in developing and commercializing 3D imaging and sensing hardware to expand their product portfolio.



Infineon Technologies

OmniVision Technologies

Occipital, Inc.

PMD Technologies AG

Microchip Technology

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

IFM Electronic GmbH LMI Technology

Key Developments

In March 2023, Eyeris Technologies, Inc., partnered with OMNIVISION , a global semiconductor company specializing in advanced digital imaging solutions, to integrate its monocular 3D sensing software into the OMNIVISION OAX4600 SoC utilizing the RGB-IR OX05B1S sensor.

Global 3D Sensor Market: Growth Drivers



Sensors for 3D scanning appear in various consumer electronics, including smartphones, game consoles, and augmented reality (AR) devices, among others. Sensors that capture 3D images contributed to the demand for immersive experiences and advanced features. In robotics and industrial automation, 3D sensors play an important role in object recognition, navigation, and quality control tasks. The use of 3D sensors has become more prevalent in industries as automation increases efficiency and precision.

Several advancements in 3D sensor technology have improved performance, accuracy, and reliability, including time-of-flight (ToF) and structured light sensors. Businesses across various industries have embraced these technological advancements and integrated 3D sensing technologies into their products.

With the advent of AR and VR technologies, 3D sensors became increasingly popular since these sensors made interactive and immersive experiences possible. Applications in AR and VR use them for motion tracking, positional recognition, and environment mapping. Medical imaging, monitoring, and gesture-based control are some of the applications that 3D sensors are used for in the healthcare sector . The need for accurate and non-invasive healthcare solutions drove the adoption of 3D sensing technology. A growing number of established companies and startups are investing in research and development activities, resulting in the development and expansion of 3D sensor technologies. By using this technology, new applications can be developed, and existing ones can be improved.

Global 3D Sensor Market: Regional Landscape



Europe is expected to drive demand for the 3D sensor market . 3D sensing is widely adopted in the automotive industry because it offers safety and innovation. Robotics and industrial automation were using 3D sensors in greater numbers in Europe. Because of using these sensors, manufacturing processes became more efficient and precise, contributing to increased object recognition, quality control, and robot navigation.

Europe is a major market for consumer electronics, and 3D sensors in digital devices contributed to market growth . Innovation and research have been active in Europe, with academic institutions and companies continually investing in cutting-edge technology. Because of the focus on staying ahead of technological advances, 3D sensors became increasingly popular. A number of 3D sensors are being developed in Europe in response to the development of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Global 3D Sensor Market: Segmentation

By Type



Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Proximity Sensor Others

By Technology



Stereo Vision

Time-of-flight

Structured Sensor

Infrared Sensor Technology Hall Technology

By End Use



Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Robotics

Security & Surveillance

Media & Entertainment Others

By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

