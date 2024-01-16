Hedera Wallet Snap Goes Live, Connecting The Hedera Network With Metamask's 30 Million Monthly Active Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Developers, companies, and individuals can enjoy new benefits beyond MetaMask's native features with the Hedera Wallet Snap plugin, built by Tuum Technologies

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MetaMask Snaps, an innovative plugin that provides access to MetaMask's 30 million monthly active users, is now available on

Hedera , the open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake network powering the next generation of the web. Built by Tuum Technologies , a leading developer of open-source decentralized identity solutions, Snaps extends the functionality of MetaMask by enabling developers to create custom plugins. The newly launched Hedera Wallet Snap enhances the overall user experience while streamlining processes for developers, who can now seamlessly integrate Hedera's functionality into MetaMask-based applications.

Kiran Pachhai, Co-founder of Tuum Technologies, said:

"The Hedera Wallet Snap is a sophisticated plugin that empowers developers to enhance the capabilities of their applications beyond the native features of MetaMask. This expansion of MetaMask's functionality marks a significant step forward in integrating decentralized technologies into mainstream applications."

The HBAR Foundation , which empowers entrepreneurs to build economies on the Hedera network, has a shared commitment with Tuum Technologies to integrate decentralized technologies into everyday life. The integration of Hedera into an EVM, multichain wallet opens up numerous doors for users, developers, and companies to interact with the Hedera network directly through MetaMask applications. It paves the way for user experience efficiencies, enabling anyone to send HBAR to both Hedera and EVM addresses, as well as retrieve their account information and easily view their token balances.

Shayne Higdon, Co-founder and CEO of The HBAR Foundation, said: "Pivotal as it is, this is just a first step for the Hedera Wallet Snap, with more features and functionality due to be announced later. Today's news is an important advancement for Hedera's interoperability, bringing Hedera's unrivaled scalability, speed, and energy efficiency to more users and developers across the globe. We're looking forward to seeing the impact this has on the existing Hedera community, and how it contributes to the growth of the Hedera ecosystem among new audiences of enterprises, developers, and individual users."

The newly announced Hedera Wallet Snap eliminates the need for Hedera JSON-RPC Relay, allowing Hedera Wallet Snap users to retrieve account information from both the Hedera Consensus Node and the Hedera Mirror Node. Hedera Wallet Snap can be installed from MetaMask Open Beta and it is available on GitHub as a JavaScript NPM package , providing access to advanced native features of Hedera. Further documentation can be found here .

About The HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.

The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit .

About Tuum Technologies

Tuum Technologies

is a software engineering company dedicated to empowering users through data ownership and decentralized identity solutions. Since its inception in 2020, Tuum Technologies has been a pioneer in developing open-source tools that promote user control over their personal data. The company is committed to fostering a world where decentralized technologies seamlessly integrate into everyday life. For more information, please visit .

About Consensys

Consensys

is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit .

