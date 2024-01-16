(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market was valued USD 9.1 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Hydrogen Pipeline Market” , by Piping Systems ( Underground piping systems , Above-ground piping systems , other), Hydrogen Form (Gas, Liquid), Pipeline Structure (Metal, Plastics, Composites, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 25.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 15.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Piping Systems , Hydrogen Form , Pipeline Structure and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW CENERGY HOLDINGS. SoluForce B.V. Sample of Companies Covered Jindal Saw Limited ArcelorMittal GF Piping Systems.

Market Overview

The Global hydrogen pipeline market occupies an essential role in various industries, due to the increasing demand for hydrogen. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of products, including piping systems such as Underground piping systems, Above-ground piping systems, and Others. The demand for hydrogen pipelines has increased due to factors such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and others. These factors increase the growth of the hydrogen pipeline market in various industries. Governments worldwide are beginning to recognize the potential of hydrogen as a clean fuel that does not emit carbon. Thus, comprehensive pipeline networks and strong national hydrogen plans will be required, along with large investments in the construction of the required infrastructure. Beyond specific uses, hydrogen is finding more and more applications.

Transportation which is dependable and efficient is in high demand because of its expanding use in industrial processes like steelmaking and transportation, ranging from fuel-cell automobiles to heavy-duty trucks. In these markets, technological advancement plays an essential role. New materials for pipelines, such as composites and plastic, provide corrosion-resistant and affordable options, while advancements in safety and leak detection systems are increasing faith in the secure transportation of hydrogen. The market for hydrogen pipelines is rising and is driven by a strong combination of regulatory support, advances in technology, and growing applications for this flexible clean fuel. A more environmentally friendly energy future will be made possible by the expanding infrastructure network, which will also decarbonize several industries and create a more sustainable global environment.

Increasing Use of Hydrogen In Various Applications

One of the primary drivers for the global Hydrogen Pipeline Market is the increasing use of hydrogen in various applications. The market for hydrogen pipelines is growing rapidly. The amazing rise in growth is mainly due to the increasing use of hydrogen in many applications. Imagine homes heated by hydrogen boilers, factories running with zero-emission processes, and clean-powered cars roaming the streets. Pipelines are the means by which this clean fuel is delivered to different industries. Hydrogen has great promise for the future. Suppose electric cars powered by fuel cells rush across your city. They require easily accessible hydrogen, which means a large refueling infrastructure is required. In the same manner, sectors such as the steel and ammonia industries are adopting hydrogen as a clean substitute, require specialized pipelines to ensure continuous delivery. The use of hydrogen in power generation, if combined with natural gas or used to power specific turbines, is growing, which increases the need for effective transportation systems. Due to the increasing variety of hydrogen uses, there is a developing market for pipelines that is expected to grow rapidly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing Use Of Hydrogen In Various Applications

Rising Demand In The Automotive Industry

Increasing Global Decarbonization Initiatives Government Support And Incentive To Promote The Production

Opportunities:



Developing Regional Infrastructure

Innovation In Pipeline Material Increasing Demand For Renewable Energy Sources

Increasing Demand Of Green Hydrogen Pipeline

The market for hydrogen pipelines is expanding significantly due to a combination of technological improvements and environmental goals. An important driving force behind this increase is the addition of green hydrogen, which is produced using sustainable energy sources like wind and solar energy. This green fuel offers an innovative alternative with low emissions for a range of industrial processes. Pipeline networks are expected to play a major role in the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future through the smart integration of green hydrogen generation with current infrastructure.

Green hydrogen can effectively reach industrial facilities by using existing pipes, which eliminates the need for costly new infrastructure. Including green hydrogen in industrial processes such as ammonia manufacturing, steelmaking, and refining makes an important contribution to the decarbonization of industries, which is in keeping with environmental objectives. Green hydrogen pipeline demand is expected to increase which will drive investments and growth in employment as well as market expansion. The harmonious fusion of hydrogen-powered transport with renewable energy creates a beneficial feedback process that supports a more sustainable and clean energy environment.

North America Dominates The Market For Hydrogen Pipeline Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global hydrogen pipeline market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance is due to the advanced infrastructure. This region majorly contributing to initiatives in government policies and technology. Advanced infrastructure increases the contribution of green hydrogen, which supports zero emissions. Investments and private-public partnerships also increase the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the hydrogen pipeline market. The market need for hydrogen pipelines is dynamic and continuously changing in the Asia-Pacific region, with South Korea, China, and Japan at the top of the list. The need for hydrogen is a result of significant programs, such as China's commitment to establish a hydrogen society and Japan's strategic plans to use hydrogen as a major energy source. Government incentives, technology developments, and a growing industrial sector all benefit the region.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, is the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market. The demand is increasing due to the increasing demand for hydrogen, renewable energy, and supportive government policies. This region consists of gas and oil infrastructure, which drives the hydrogen pipeline market.

The Above-Ground Piping Systems Segments Is Anticipated To Hold The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

In the global Hydrogen Pipeline Market, the pipeline system segment comprises various categories such as under-ground piping systems, above-ground piping systems, and others. This above-ground piping systems segment's dominance can be attributed to its essential role in hydrogen supply. Similar to any other above-ground pipe system, hydrogen piping systems must conform to appropriate mechanical design instructions. It should be mentioned that because of its small molecular size, hydrogen is more likely than other gases to experience leakage issues. Whenever possible, it is suggested to use welded connections. Paint for above-ground pipes should be permitted. Damage to above-ground piping systems beyond plant fence lines could occur by accident. Installing piping and valves below ground with extensions for above-ground operators and instrumentation should be taken into consideration.

