Blue Raven Solar Receives First-Ever Buyer's Choice Awards From Consumeraffairs Based On“Emotional Decoding” Of Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our mission is to make homeowners' lives better. We do that through our incredible team members who make the solar journey a great experience for our customers.” - Reed Farnsworth, President at Blue Raven SolarOREM, UTAH, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industry-award-winning Blue Raven Solar, was recognized by leading reviews platform ConsumerAffairs as an award winner in its inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards.



ConsumerAffairs meticulously analyzed consumer reviews published on its site in the past twelve months using advanced sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or "emotional decoding." The awards singled out companies that garnered the highest rates of positive sentiments and ratings, reflecting genuine joy and satisfaction among purchasers.



Blue Raven Solar wins in Solar Energy category



“We decoded millions of reviews to learn what aspects of each industry's particular buying journey made the biggest emotional difference to purchasers,” said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs.“That's what makes these awards unique. Each award recognizes one super-important need for customers in that category and the companies that best fulfill it.”



Blue Raven Solar won for Best Installation



What kind of consumer reviews produce the award winners?



ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the Internet. Each 2023 review analyzed for the Buyer's Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews. Reviews must be of a minimum depth and length to be considered. ConsumerAffairs seeks for its reviews to offer genuine and trustworthy insights into consumers' experiences.



Among the detailed Blue Raven Solar reviews analyzed by the Buyer's Choice Awards methodology was this one [abridged] from Ben from Idaho in June:



“Their design and permit applications went quickly. Once we received approvals, they were quick to get me on their schedule within a couple of weeks. The morning of the install the crew arrived 30 mins early and got started quickly. Within 5 hours I had a complete new solar system installed and commissioned and ready for final inspection. I was blown away by how well Levi led his crew and how Kyle and Andy worked quickly and professionally to get it done quickly and get it done right.”



Another came from Patty from Washington in July:



“Blue Raven walked us through the process, answered all of our questions, and kept us informed of the steps for installation. Very professional crew. They were on time, friendly, and knowledgeable. Installation process took less than 5 hours start to finish.”



The accolades received by Blue Raven Solar affirm its commitment to customer-centric services and unwavering dedication to meeting consumer expectations.



“Our mission is to make homeowners' lives better. We do that through our incredible team members who make the solar journey a great experience for our customers,” stated Reed Farnsworth, President at Blue Raven Solar.



Added Carman:“At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events. Our Buyer's Choice Awards testify to the commitment of the companies that are really adept at helping consumers go through something big, whether financial, personal, or related to their largest investment, a home.”



About Blue Raven Solar:



Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company's mission is“to make homeowners' lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have the opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, and high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



###

Blue Raven Solar

Blue Raven Solar Marketing

+1 800-377-4480

email us here