Scharrell Jackson Unveils First Chapter in Dr. Tererai Trent's "Ubuntu" Anthology

Celebrating the Tapestry of Community Behind Women's Success Stories

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High-Performance Leadership Coach Scharrell Jackson is a co-author in Oprah's all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent's new book, "Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand," a poignant anthology unveiled by the Australian publisher, KMD Books. The book, introduced by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, features sixteen empowering narratives by women honoring the invaluable support they've received on their paths to success. Scharrell Jackson is privileged to open this collection with the first chapter, titled "A Lasting Impression!""Ubuntu," a profound African concept that signifies "humanity to others," serves as the cornerstone of this book. It echoes the sentiment that our very existence is intertwined with the collective – that our achievements are not just our own, but also those who have shaped us. The book's ethos invites readers to acknowledge and appreciate the unsung individuals behind our triumphs.In the first chapter, Jackson imparts her philosophy,"My life's work is to imbue humanity in every interaction, nurturing potential with heart and insight," adding,"It's my aspiration that the narratives within these pages resonate deeply, forging unity and shared purpose."The book is a tribute to the spirit of "Ubuntu," and Dr. Tererai Trent heralds it as a celebration of women who have triumphed through collective empowerment. All sales proceeds support the Tererai Trent Foundation."Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand" is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other retailers. For further details, visit .About STJ Consultingbusiness consulting services. With over three decades of industry leadership, Jackson shatters barriers, emerging as a transformative force in the corporate world. As a venerated speaker, coach, and consultant, her STJ Consulting Services LLC is a testament to her powerful, authentic, and effective methodology. Her initiative, Leadership in Heels, reflects her dedication to empowering leaders across all facets of life.

