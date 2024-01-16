Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC OTC) Announces Aimee Garneau As Its New CFO To Lead The Company's Financial Compliancy Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aimee Garneau – CFO of VizConnect, Inc.

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Temba Mahaka, Chief Executive Officer of VizConnect, Inc., stated,“I am excited to have Aimee onboard in her official capacity as CFO, her role in shaping and directing our financial reporting and compliance is crucial, especially as we anticipate rapid growth for VizConnect. Aimee's expertise will be instrumental in charting a clear and effective financial path for our future."Aimee Garneau is a seasoned finance professional with a proven track record of excellence in the realm of accounting and financial management.Aimee has overseen serval dynamic teams and ensures the seamless execution of financial processes. Her leadership style is characterized by a collaborative approach, fostering a culture of efficiency and accuracy within the accounting department.Aimee is passionate about leveraging technology to streamline accounting processes and enhance overall efficiency. She stays at the forefront of industry advancements, implementing cutting-edge solutions to drive innovation within the accounting services domain.Aimee holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and bachelor's degree in accounting showcasing her commitment to continuous learning and staying abreast of industry trends. With a solid foundation in accounting principles and financial analysis, she has successfully navigated complex financial landscapes, providing invaluable insights to drive business growth.Aimee's decades of experience will be focused on VizConnect's mission of adhering to strict compliance standards as the Company poises itself for extensive growth per its long-term Business Roadmap Plan. Aimee stated,“Implementing rigorous compliance checks and balances and internal audit protocols will be first priority as we look toward our future growth.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with world-class business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The company's experienced team is driven to increase customers' value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. via email us at ..., or via the website .Aimee Garneau – CFO of VizConnect, Inc.

