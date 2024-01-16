(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soriano Motori extends its main sponsorship to the Porsche Owners Cup Racing EU Circuit with a top Swiss female pilot.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THIS 2024, SORIANO MOTORI CORP SPONSORS THE EU RACING PORSCHE OWNERS CUP WITH THE TOP FEMALE SWISS PILOTS AND TOP TEAM



The excitement of the Porsche European Open just got extended as Soriano Motori announced their continued sponsorship of the prestigious event for the years 2024-2025. The news was revealed by organizers 4sports & Entertainment AG and Porsche AG in a press conference held in Hamburg this week.

The European Open, known for its high-octane racing and top-notch competitors, is one of the most sought-after titles on the European circuit. With Soriano Motori's continued support, the event is set to reach new heights and attract even more top racers from around the world.

"We are thrilled to announce that Soriano Motori will remain the title sponsor of the Porsche European Open for the next two years with the professional Swiss pilot Danièle von Ballmoos-Vontobel," said CEO Marco Antonio Soriano IV. "Her commitment to the racing team has been instrumental in making it a success and we are confident that together, we will continue to elevate the European Open to new levels."

Soriano Motori, an Italian leading manufacturer of high-performance motors for EVs and ICEs, has been a proud sponsor of the multiple European racing competitions since the 1900s. The company's dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the values of the event, making it a natural partnership. "We have historically participated in competitive racing circuits like Les Mans with our Soriano-Pedroso 1926 piloted by Jean Graff" - proclaimed Marco Antonio Soriano IV

Furthermore, "We are honored to extend our sponsorship of the Porsche European Open to this team," said the Chief Engineer Mauro Gariboldi. "This event showcases the best of motorsports, and we are proud to be a part of it. We look forward to another exciting year of racing and highlighting our innovative technology to the world."

With Soriano Motori's continued support, the Porsche European Open is set to continue its legacy as one of the most prestigious events in the world of motorsports. Fans can look forward to an adrenaline-fueled experience as the best racers battle it out on the European circuit.



SUCCESS ON THE RACETRACK, RECORDS IN THE HISTORY BOOKS WITH THE SORIANO-PEDROSO IN LES MANS IN THE 1920s AND 1930s, AND NOW, AN INCREDIBLE RACING CAR



The Motorsport and Soriano Motori are proud to announce the release of the new 911 GT2 RS Club Sport 25, a limited-edition model created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their partnership with Manthey-Racing GmbH. Soriano Motori is known as one of the eight founding family members of R.A.C.E. The Royal Automobile Club of Spain, (Spanish: Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE)) is a motor club/car club in Spain. It is the Spanish equivalent of the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States of America, or the Automobile Association (AA) in the United Kingdom or the ANWB in the Netherlands. The club was formed in 1903 to provide roadside service to drivers in Spain. Along with other European automobile clubs RACE formed ARC Europe to provide reciprocal and cross border business services. RACE is a member of the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme.

Since 1996, Porsche Motorsport and Soriano Motori have been working together to achieve greatness on and off the racetrack. This partnership has resulted in numerous victories and championships, solidifying their position as leaders in the world of motorsports. And now, to mark this milestone, they have joined forces once again to create a truly exceptional race car.

The 911 GT2 RS Club Sport 25 is a testament to the expertise and dedication of both Porsche Motorsport and Soriano Motori. This special model boasts a powerful 3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine, producing 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It also features a lightweight carbon fiber body, aerodynamic enhancements, and a state-of-the-art suspension system, making it a force to be reckoned with on the track.

But what truly sets this car apart is its exclusivity. With only thirty units being produced, the 911 GT2 RS Club Sport 25 is a collector's dream. Each car will be individually numbered and adorned with special anniversary badges, making it a true collector's item for fans of Porsche Motorsport and Soriano Motori.

The collaboration between Porsche Motorsport and Soriano Motori has been a winning formula for decades, and the 911 GT2 RS Club Sport 25 is a testament to their enduring partnership with the rebirth of Soriano. This limited-edition model is a celebration of their shared passion for motorsports and a tribute to their continued success. For more information on this special car, visit the Porsche Motorsport or Soriano Motori websites. "It has always been a dream to race for such a historical and innovative family in the world, The Soriano Family, and I am certain to meet their standards in this circuit" - stated adamantly the female pilot Danièle von Ballmoos.



WHO IS OUR PILOT NOW



Danièle von Ballmoos is a Swiss racing driver who competes in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Suisse. Daniele's love for motorsports was ignited during a sporty ride in her Porsche 911 Cabriolet over 10 years ago. She is dreaming to becoming the second woman to have won the Porsche Cup till date apart from Lilian Bryner, and with the global expertise of Soriano and his team, it can be achieved now.

