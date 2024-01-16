Account News In Brief (January 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LAS VEGAS - Resorts World Las Vegas has chosen The Pollack Group to lead its national public relations with the goal of amplifying RWLV's brand presence. TPG will concentrate on high-impact media coverage and national brand awareness for RWLV, a luxury destination on the Las Vegas strip.



NEW YORK - 5WPR has been chosen as the public relations agency of record for Richtech Robotics. The partnership aims to position Richtech as a leader in robotics solutions, revolutionizing industries by automating tasks and enhancing human connections. 5WPR's campaign will focus on establishing Richtech's presence in B2B and consumer tech media, highlighting its IPO and national expansion.



NEW YORK -

Red PR will be representing of luxury designer Victor dE Souza at New York Fashion Week. The partnership aligns Red PR's mission to promote impactful brands with dE Souza's commitment to sustainable, bold fashion, promising to bring a wave of innovative campaigns and initiatives to the fashion world.



