Agency People News In Brief (January 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Team Lewis has tapped Ogilvy's Piper Dolan to serve as US head of strategy, research and analysis. Dolan joins Team Lewis after 13 years with Oglivy, where she most recently served as head of strategy. Team Lewis also hired San Francisco-Martha Kalman to serve as head of strategic campaign development. She joins after 10 years at Edelman, where she led the Bay Area's multidisciplinary digital team.



NEW YORK -

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America has promoted Vicki Scarfone to senior VP of media relations. In her new role, Scarfone will lead the agency's strategic media relations and client communications, contributing to the launch of M&C Saatchi Impact, a new media relations measurement tool.



CHICAGO - Akrete has appointed Nicole Stenclik as president. Having been with Akrete for six years as a VP and managing consultant, Stenclik will lead client service excellence and manage the firm's nationwide team, focusing on financial services, real estate, cannabis and professional services.



RALEIGH, NC - French/West/Vaughan has added four new members to its team. They are Jake Coltrane, associate creative director; Josh Corn, art director; Allecia Hamilton, creative project manager; and Tyler Taylor, paid media coordinator.



WASHINGTON - Strategic advisory firm Prologue has added Laura Holmberg, a seasoned travel and hospitality executive, to its Washington team. Holmberg's expertise in marketing and industry communications is poised to strengthen Prologue's client positioning and advocacy efforts, emphasizing the firm's strategic growth in public affairs and association communications.







