Iran's IRGC Attacks Targets In Erbil

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah Al-Karawi, for consultations, following missile attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Erbil overnight.

The attacks causing several deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, said:

"My thoughts are with the families of the martyrs and I wish the injured a quick recovery. I condemn this cowardly attack on the people of the Kurdistan Region in the strongest terms.

"I urge the federal government in Baghdad to take a principled position against the flagrant violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty. I also call on our partners in the international community not to remain silent in the face of repeated attacks against the people of Kurdistan.

"In the next few days, we will work with our partners in the international community to stop these brutal attacks against our innocent people."

Tasnim News Agency, which is understood to have links with the IRGC, said that several ballistic missiles were fired on what it called, "the positions of the Israeli spy service and the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terror group bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the recent terrorist attacks against Iranians."

The US State Department said it, "strongly condemns Iran's attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed." It added:

"We oppose Iran's reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq's stability. We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government's efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people."

