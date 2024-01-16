(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Are iRobot, DocuSign, and MSOs a Pump and Dump?
Tuesday's Top Trades
Boeing Seeks to Bolster Oversight Amid Crisis
Today's Top Stocks To Watch
Thomson Reuters Raises Takeover Offer For Pagero Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Watch These On Tuesday: Vinfast, Microsoft, Housing, and More
When Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates spoke about concerns about the state of healthcare funding, it raised awareness about the cut in healthcare spending. This may help drug stocks that help bring prices down. Generic drug companies like Teva Pharma (TEVA) and Viatris (VTRS).
Watch EVs
Newcomer VinFast (VFS), a Vietnamese-based EB maker, is the stock to watch today. The company, formed from an SPAC merger between Black Space Acquisition, once traded with a market capitalization higher than that of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). At CES 2024, the firm introduced an inexpensive $20,000 EV. The vehicle offers around 125 miles on a full charge. At 125 inches in length, the VF3 would own the smallest vehicle in the U.S. market title.
EV makers have long promised inexpensive options only to delay and miss delivery deadlines. VFS stock is a“show me” stock and a top trade for today.
Housing
A bidding war in the housing market may heat up to the start of 2024. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported a 9.9% weekly increase in mortgage applications. Purchase applications lifted volumes. However, the mortgage rate decline and a small increase in inventory levels are the two positive catalysts. Watch Toll Brothers (TOL), whose stock price may have peaked at nearly $105. D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar (LEN) both have similar bearish patterns.
The Fed's rate hike did not solve the insufficient inventory. This would increase the prospects of TOL, DHI, and LEN stock.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16012024000212011056ID1107726467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.