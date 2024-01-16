(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Are iRobot, DocuSign, and MSOs a Pump and Dump?
Boeing Seeks to Bolster Oversight Amid Crisis
Watch These On Tuesday: Vinfast, Microsoft, Housing, and More
Today's Top Stocks To Watch
Thomson Reuters Raises Takeover Offer For Pagero Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Tuesday's Top Trades
Markets will watch the leadership disruption among the magnificent seven after Microsoft (MSFT) toppled Apple (AAPL) to become the biggest firm by global market capitalization.
Watch MSFT and AAPL Stock
The title merely reflects the most popular stock on the exchange, for now. Unless Apple struggles in selling smartphones, watches, iPads, computers, and services, the title may alternate between the two firms.
Microsoft has a very strong edge. Its enterprise software continues to offer corporate customers an all-in-one solution in database, authentication, file storage management, operating systems, and online meetings. Its Teams app already eroded Zoom Communications (ZM) ever since the pandemic ended.
In the economy, continue watching weak energy demand. Oil prices edged lower on Monday afternoon. Despite the Middle East conflict, energy traders are not concerned with supply disruptions. Last Friday, a few tankers avoided the Red Sea. They changed course when the U.S. and Britain launched strikes against Houthi in Yemen. The rising tensions will boost Northrop Grumman (NOC), RTX (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and L3Harris (LHX).
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16012024000212011056ID1107726465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.