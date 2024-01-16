(MENAFN- Baystreet) Are iRobot, DocuSign, and MSOs a Pump and Dump?

Boeing Seeks to Bolster Oversight Amid CrisisWatch These On Tuesday: Vinfast, Microsoft, Housing, and MoreToday's Top Stocks To WatchThomson Reuters Raises Takeover Offer For Pagero Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Tuesday's Top Trades

Markets will watch the leadership disruption among the magnificent seven after Microsoft (MSFT) toppled Apple (AAPL) to become the biggest firm by global market capitalization.

Watch MSFT and AAPL Stock

The title merely reflects the most popular stock on the exchange, for now. Unless Apple struggles in selling smartphones, watches, iPads, computers, and services, the title may alternate between the two firms.

Microsoft has a very strong edge. Its enterprise software continues to offer corporate customers an all-in-one solution in database, authentication, file storage management, operating systems, and online meetings. Its Teams app already eroded Zoom Communications (ZM) ever since the pandemic ended.

In the economy, continue watching weak energy demand. Oil prices edged lower on Monday afternoon. Despite the Middle East conflict, energy traders are not concerned with supply disruptions. Last Friday, a few tankers avoided the Red Sea. They changed course when the U.S. and Britain launched strikes against Houthi in Yemen. The rising tensions will boost Northrop Grumman (NOC), RTX (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and L3Harris (LHX).









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks