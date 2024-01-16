'Time With You' By Raiah Sets The Bar High In The Modern Music Industry

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Iconic artist's production 'Time With You' re-calibrates all systems, featuring a brilliantly timeless arrangement of classic rhythms, subtle jazz guitar, and dreamy crackle of retro vinyl, the melody and beat of the creations are quick to set the mood and the faultless stream of storytelling that follows is all the more enchanting as a result. Music has always been the answer to the magnificent artist's rollercoaster life. Falling in love with the drums at the tender age of two, his passion for music grew immensely over the years by way of his family's love for Reggae and Gospel music. With his roots hailing from Jamaica as well as Trinidad and Tobago, Raiah was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was raised in a variety of places giving him what one could call a colorful upbringing. These cities exposed him to cultural, ethnic, and social diversity in the cities of Cleveland, OH, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL.

In large part, this diversity has broadened his horizons and given him a chance to learn different ways of life. All while injecting his soul with the uplifting music that was being played every day at home. In 2016, during his sophomore year of college, Raiah began experimenting with music programs on his iPhone, which led to him creating his own production company Brooklyn Made Beatz. After three dedicated years of crafting a signature sound, he then started writing songs. One day his computer began to break down, which ultimately brought his ability to make beats to a full stop. Scrolling through Beatstars' platform he found the beats for songs such as 'Pick It Up' which he recorded on Apple headphones in his mother's car. Thus the artist was born!

The multi-faced artist undoubtedly made clear from the disarming shift to the intriguing. Promising a worthy dynamic between each rapper, verse one sets the bar with smooth reflections and scenes from a personal day in life, and offers grit and passion. Immediately a classic, humble by structure but fearlessly honest in its depiction of reality and the true intensity of the underbelly, 'Time With You' simply leaves the listener warmed with its immense charm and proficiency. Compressed classic rhythms and bass quickly charm the space, the subtlety of a remarkable character of the track before the bars even begin. Several other tracks like 'Fearing Love', 'Invested' and 'Conversation' offer the subject matter of his songs is love, positivity, motivation, and reassurance of all things good, as well as comfort even in bad times. All of them are available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. Follow the rapper on Facebook and Instagram for more.