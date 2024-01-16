TMT Plus Partners With Minds Media To Bring Architectural Expo In Chandigarh

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ambala, Haryana Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

TMT Plus, India's leading manufacturer of polymer products, announces an exhibition on Interiors, Exteriors, Architecture, Construction Materials, Home Décor, and Home Furnishing. This eagerly awaited Architectural Expo is set to take place from 16th-19th February at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, hosted by Minds Media.

This Archex exhibition in Chandigarh will be in association with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and supported by various organizations like the Network for People of Construction, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, Punjab, the Mohali Industries Association, the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, the Industries Association of Panchkula, and the Chandigarh Furniture Association. This exhibition will have the participation of over 200 exhibitors nationally and more than 30,000 visitors.

Minds Media and Management is a leading exhibition-organizing company that has brought a new facet to the trade and business of the Indian industry. They have done so by providing SMEs with a common platform to showcase their innovation and execute it with perfect planning, time execution, and intelligent space management. The dedication of the team at Minds Media and Management has resulted in a high success rate in terms of both the targeted users and the investment return for the exhibitors.

Archex was designed as a unique platform to bring together businesses from across sectors like architecture, engineers, contracting companies, real estate consultants, developers, technology providers, etc. under one roof.

This 4-day extraordinary event is one of the most successful commercial exhibitions in India and helps to bring together various brands and disciplines to shape a better future. This is because it allows people to come together, share the latest knowledge and trends through networking, and allow consumers to face-to-face discuss the product.

TMT Plus , the top uPVC pipe and fittings manufacturer in India, will also be one of the exhibitors at Hall-A, Stall B-4. Since its humble beginnings in 2002, the company has had the vision to provide its consumers with high-quality and cost-effective products. They have consistently pushed for technological development and innovations to deliver on the quality of their promises to consumers and stakeholders.

For more information on TMT Plus pipes, please visit .

TMT Plus offers a variety of high-quality products that are suitable for various applications across sectors, including residential and commercial. These products include uPVC pipes and fittings, casing and capping, multi-layered water tanks, corrugated pipes, garden pipes, and metal junction boxes and accessories. One of the best things about this is that all these products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art unit, which too uses the best materials. This helps to not only keep a check on the quality of the product but also keep the final pricing of these products decent.

TMT Polymers India Pvt Ltd

Address. Khasra No.614, 1 Patti Jattan

Grand Trunk Rd, near New Vegetable Market

Ambala- 134003

Haryana, India

Email: ...