European Parliament Not Invited To Observe Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani side did not send an invitation to the European Parliament to observe the extraordinary presidential election to be held in the country on February 7, Azernews reports, citing a diplomatic source.

"The European Parliament said that they will not take part in the observation of the elections in Azerbaijan. However, no invitation was sent to them," the source said.

Recall that Russian and Armenian media published information about the decision of the European Parliament not to send observers to the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

"The European Parliament will not observe the election process, hence will not comment on the process itself or its outcome," the statement of the European Parliament diplomats said.