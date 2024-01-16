European Parliament Not Invited To Observe Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani side did not send an invitation to the European
Parliament to observe the extraordinary presidential election to be
held in the country on February 7, Azernews reports, citing a diplomatic source.
"The European Parliament said that they will not take part in
the observation of the elections in Azerbaijan. However, no
invitation was sent to them," the source said.
Recall that Russian and Armenian media published information
about the decision of the European Parliament not to send observers
to the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan.
"The European Parliament will not observe the election process,
hence will not comment on the process itself or its outcome," the
statement of the European Parliament diplomats said.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.