White Angel Team Evacuates Five Avdiivka Residents, Including Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White Angel police emergency response team evacuated an elderly woman whose house burned down, a couple who survived a bombardment, and two wounded residents from Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

That's according to the local police press service , Ukrinform reports.

"In connection with the worsening of the situation in the city, more and more people are turning to the police with an appeal to evacuate them. First of all, these are people who suffered as a result of strikes," the statement reads.

According to the police, among the evacuees is a local resident who suffered shrapnel injuries to his face and limbs. An elderly woman also received a head injury. Earlier, law enforcers persuaded her to leave the area, but she refused. Now the pensioner agreed to evacuate and thanked the police for saving her life.

An elderly resident who lives just 500 meters from the enemy positions also asked for help. Her house was burnt down by enemy artillery, so she took shelter in the one next door. However, she realized it was extremely dangerous to stay there. The woman was evacuated together with her pet, a four-month-old kitten Bonia.

The crew evacuated a married couple from the street where the Russians recently dropped a high-explosive bomb. After the latest strike, pensioners realized it was too dangerous to stay.

More than 1,000 residents remain in the war-torn town of Avdiivka.